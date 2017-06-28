They say “fringe,” but we say “on the cusp.” Fitting that description is the actor and emerging playwright Rose Napoli, whose Ten Creative Ways to Dispose of Your Cremains is billed at this year’s Toronto Fringe as a “millennial love letter to the misfits of the Peter Pan Generation.” Sound like fun? You bet your ashes.

Other highlights at this year’s Fringe (July 5 to 16) include About Time (a darkly comedic odyssey from sketch comedy duo the Templeton Philharmonic), Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (about a new law that limits the amount of words you’re allowed to say in a day, starring Ruth Goodwin) and Steven Elliott Jackson’s The Seat Next to the King (set in 1964, involving a public restroom and a pair of very famous American Kings).

As for Napoli, she impressed critics both as a performer and a writer when her affecting Oregano played at Storefront Theatre in 2015. Upcoming, her LO (or Dear Mr. Wells), which tells the story of a young woman looking back on her relationship with a high-school English teacher, is part of Crow’s Theatre’s 2017-18 season.

