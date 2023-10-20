From Orpheus’s underworld to Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted forest, the classical music season evokes a range of emotional landscape
Toronto’s classical scene is seeing rising stars sharing the spotlight with established virtuosos this fall, both in the concert hall and on the opera stage.
It’s reflected in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s choice of two Spotlight Artists for its 101st season: mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo and violinist James Ehnes. While Ehnes is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and concert soloist of international renown, D’Angelo is an exciting young singer making a name for herself in the opera houses of Europe and North America.
They also happen to both be Canadian, as Mark Williams, the orchestra’s new CEO, is quick to point out. Ehnes is originally from Manitoba; D’Angelo is a born-and-bred Torontonian.
“What we’re telling our audiences is: ‘Here’s James Ehnes, who is a Canadian treasure,’” Williams says, “and here’s Emily D’Angelo, who is going to be one – just you wait!”
The two are featured in a pair of programs this season at Roy Thomson Hall. Ehnes is currently playing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto as part of the Masterworks series and will return in the spring with Leonard Bernstein’s Plato-inspired Serenade. D’Angelo, meanwhile, makes her solo concert debut with the TSO in November, performing Alban Berg’s Seven Early Songs – part of a program that also includes Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas. She’ll be back in May, to premiere her Energeia, a suite of vocal works by medieval and contemporary female composers.
Williams is eager to hear D’Angelo sing the Berg lieder – he calls them “fantastic pieces which don’t get done nearly enough” – but also to welcome the legendary conductor Tilson Thomas, who hasn’t performed with the orchestra since 1988.
“Michael is arguably America’s foremost interpreter of Mahler,” he says. “Having him come back after 35 years with the Mahler Five is a monumental moment.” His visit also has personal significance for Williams: Tilson Thomas hired him for his first orchestral job as artistic administrator at the San Francisco Symphony, in a career trajectory that later saw Williams oversee the Cleveland Orchestra in his native Ohio and now lead the TSO.
The Spotlight Artists is an initiative of TSO music director Gustavo Gimeno, who introduced it in the 2021-22 season. This fall, he’s also illuminating individual members of the orchestra in a string of solos. They include principal bassoonist Michael Sweeney playing Canadian composer Marjan Mozetich’s enchanting Concerto for Bassoon, and concertmaster Jonathan Crow tackling avant-garde icon György Ligeti’s wild Violin Concerto.
“It’s quite the tour de force,” Williams says of the Ligeti piece. “It has all these fantastic sounds, including ocarinas in the woodwind section. It’s a piece Toronto deserves to hear.” It will be featured in October’s Beethoven’s Seventh program, while the Mozetich concerto is appropriately paired with a suite from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty ballet as part of the TSO’s holiday offerings.
At Opera Atelier this fall, veterans and newcomers mix onstage at the Elgin Theatre in the company’s most extravagant – and expensive – production to date.
The Baroque opera specialists are revisiting the lavish 1774 French version of Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice for the first time since 2007.
Returning as Orpheus is company mainstay Colin Ainsworth, who first sang the part in that earlier production as an emerging artist. “It was his debut in a major role for us,” recalls Marshall Pynkoski, Opera Atelier’s co-artistic director. “Now he’s coming back with an international reputation and his talent in full bloom.”
He’s also one of the rare operatic tenors with the upper range for the role, which was originally written for a castrato. “We’re very fortunate in Canada to have a singer like Colin with that mellifluous top to his voice who can sing Orpheus with ease,” Pynkoski says.
Ainsworth is paired with another Opera Atelier favourite, Mireille Asselin, as Eurydice, while the role of Amour, a.k.a. Cupid, is being played by newbie soprano Anna-Julia David.
The young Canadian soprano auditioned for Pynkoski and his fellow artistic director, Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg, when they were staging another work at the Royal Opera of Versailles last spring. “She sang some Handel for us, and her artistry just blew us away,” he says.
She isn’t the only performer making a debut. French dancer Vincent Gerbet, who has worked with the company during its regular Versailles visits, is joining the show’s corps de ballet in what will be his first North American appearance.
Dance is a big part of Gluck’s 1774 Orpheus. The German composer – at the invitation of his former music pupil, Marie Antoinette – revised his original 1762 score for its Paris premiere, adding extensive ballet sequences. Opera Atelier is using its full ensemble of 16 dancers. With a budget of $1.2- million – the company’s biggest to date – the production also boasts Tafelmusik’s full orchestra and chamber choir, new scenic elements and special effects.
“[Orpheus and Eurydice] is the 18th-century equivalent of a Broadway musical,” Pynkoski says. “It’s got everything.”
Like a Broadway musical, Lajeunesse Zingg adds, it has wide appeal. “It’s a wonderful show for young people,” she says. Although it retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and his ill-fated attempt to retrieve his dead wife Eurydice from the Underworld, “it has a happy ending where love triumphs,” she adds.
Other classical highlights this fall include the first-ever Toronto visit of the Staatskapelle Berlin, under the baton of the great maestro Daniel Barenboim. The orchestra, known for its large-scale undertakings, is playing all four of Brahms’s symphonies over two concerts at Koerner Hall in late November. It’s part of a Royal Conservatory season that also offers a more intimate experience earlier that month: a chamber concert by the Danish String Quartet, featuring works by Haydn, Purcell, Schubert and Shostakovich.
