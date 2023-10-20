Fans of dance, from classic to contemporary, can look forward to powerful, cross-cultural performances at many city venues
Among the wide variety of exciting dance performances scheduled for this season, one of the most striking is flamenco, an ever-evolving artform borne of many cultures that speaks directly to the human condition.
In November, the Aga Khan Museum will host the three-day Duende Flamenco Festival, an annual event that has attracted diverse audiences of aficionados and novices for almost 10 years.
“I want people to become fans, become awed, have that dropped-jaw moment,” says Amirali Alibhai, head of performing arts at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. “The inspiration for the festival is part of the [museum’s] mandate for supporting pluralism within society. Flamenco exemplifies pluralities.”
The southern Spanish artform can be traced through the migration of the Gitano (or Roma) people from India to Spain between the 9th and 14th centuries, where the cultures mixed with Middle Eastern and even South American influences.
Shaped by culture and place, flamenco incorporates poetry, singing, guitar-playing, dance, hand-clapping and even the audience’s encouraging shouts – and at its most powerful, achieves what is known as a state of duende, described by the festival’s guest curator, Canadian flamenco dancer and choreographer Carmen Romero, as an out-of-body moment in which the artist is in “absolute control within the chaos.”
The festival consists of performances, workshops and film screenings. The first of the mainstage performances, PorQue (Why?), on Nov. 16, is a collaboration between Romero, Spanish flamenco artist Emilio Ochando and Spanish pianist and composer Miriam Mendez. The artists originally created the piece virtually during the pandemic; this will be their first live performance together.
Jubileo, on Nov. 17, features Miguel Fernández Ribas (known as “El Yiyo”) – “a Gitano from Barcelona who represents raw, earthy flamenco and how it continues to survive, after hundreds of years,” says Romero.
Faro, on Nov. 18, features Spaniard Eduardo Guerrero – “a flamenco artist who plays outside the box ... both traditional and contemporary,” says Romero. “Together, we are questioning the past, present and future.”
I hope that people have that duende moment, I hope it inspires them to understand the amazing things that happen when different cultures come together.— Amirali Alibhai, head of performing arts at the Aga Khan Museum
A final celebration on Nov. 19 will showcase Canadian flamenco artists Andalusyria (from Montreal), Maria Serrano (from Toronto), Flamenco Borealis (from Saskatoon) and Notas de 4 (from Calgary).
“If you go to Madrid to see [famous flamenco artists] you would probably see them in large venues, as opposed to seeing them in our space, which is more intimate,” says Alibhai. “The acoustics are beautiful [and] you can hear the footwork of the dancer and the musicians.
“I hope that people have that duende moment,” he says. “I hope it inspires them to understand the amazing things that happen when different cultures come together.”
For those interested in exploring dance further, there are many other innovative performances to see, one of them also from Spain.
More in the classical dance vein, Spain’s Compañîa Nacional de Danza makes its Toronto debut at Meridian Hall, Feb. 1-3, with Carmen, a reinterpretation that combines Prosper Mérimée’s novella, first published in 1845, and Georges Bizet’s famous opera. Swedish dancer and choreographer Johan Inger portrays the universal elements of passion and revenge through the eyes of a child; the original soldiers are now corporate executives and the matador, a movie star.
Another literary interpretation is the National Ballet of Canada’s Emma Bovary, premiering at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, Nov. 11-18. Based on the novel Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, the ballet explores the psychology of a dissatisfied woman who seeks romance and extravagance to tragic consequences. It is choreographed by Helen Pickett, a leader in narrative ballet, with an original score by Peter Salem.
A more modern dance experience awaits with the Mark Morris Dance Group’s homage to the songs of the late Burt Bacharach. The Look of Love, at Meridian Hall, Jan. 19, features original choreography and new musical arrangements by musical collaborator Ethan Iverson. Classic Bacharach songs, including Say a Little Prayer and What the World Needs Now, will be performed by an ensemble of musicians on piano, trumpet, bass and drums, with Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals. Bacharach said of Morris that his “brilliant choreography and deep musicality give songs new meaning and dimension through movement.”
