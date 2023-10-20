Toronto’s international flamenco star delves into the essence of the artform
For flamenco artist Carmen Romero, the allure of the artform is in the passion it portrays and generates.
“The movements are strong and supple,” says Romero, who, founded the Spanish dance and music collective, Compañía Carmen Romero, and the School of Flamenco Dance Arts Toronto more than 30 years ago.
“People are attracted to its sound, whether it’s soft and melodic or brash, and it really stirs emotion. Flamenco is an artform that chases catharsis. It’s about life and death and it speaks beyond any kind of words.”
After seeing a stirring flamenco performance at Caravan, a multicultural event in Toronto, she started lessons at the age of 9 with the Paula Moreno Spanish Dance School in Toronto. By 13, she was dancing professionally at events around the city. Three years later, she moved to southern Spain – the epicentre of the art form – to train and perform.
Back in Canada, her career flourished, with many highlights including coaching Shakira during the Colombian pop star’s Sale el Sol World Tour in 2010, and performances in Europe, Asia and North America. In 2021, she was commissioned by the National Ballet of Canada’s RBC Apprentice Dancers program to create a piece – Vida – which was presented through a live-streaming educational program to 50,000 students in Toronto. Currently she is, once again, guest curating and performing in a flamenco festival to be held the Aga Khan Museum.
Romero absorbs her cross-cultural roots into her artistic practice (Spanish father, German mother), often collaborating with artists from other dance and music cultures, such as Indian Kathak and jazz.
The pieces and performances she creates are fully choreographed, and, in the tradition of flamenco, “structured improvisations,” which follow the choreography. At the same time, they are also improvised according to the internal rules of flamenco – responding back and forth between the musicians, the dancers and often, the audience’s response.
Here, Romero elaborates on the meaning and styles of flamenco and what is unique about the artform’s technique.
How would you describe your style of flamenco?
I am rooted in tradition, but curious. I know my craft; I’m able to improvise to the singing, then take that and explore ranges.
How does that fit in with different styles of flamenco?
There is the more traditional flamenco, the purest form. Contemporary artists are trained in other forms and explore the use of contemporary movement, different costuming, more storytelling. Ultracontemporary flamenco can be almost unrecognizable to flamenco. A flamenco artist will do things like dance on a coffin ... or dance in drag.
What is at the heart of flamenco?
Flamenco, at the root, speaks the human language. It expresses happiness, sadness, fear, anger across any culture, any age. We all share emotions, regardless of culture. It is an emotional human experience that is not defined by politics, geography, religion or ideology.
What is unique about flamenco dance technique?
It appears to be grounded in the floor, but the upper body reaches for the heavens with the force working through the floor. It uses energy in a way that is explosive. You contain it until it is ready to be released. Flamenco can be danced by young, agile, fit dancers … as well as mature, large, elderly dancers. It is about physicality, but also about emotion. It celebrates all ages and stages.
Thrilling flamenco performances are said to have duende. What does duende mean to you?
Duende is a state of being where the artist is in a moment of absolute control within the chaos. It is a moment of being outside your body, a state you hopefully enter where everything is intense, but you are in a state of calm. It doesn’t happen in every performance. It is a bewitching experience for the artist and the audience.
Carmen Romero will be appearing at the Duende Flamenco Festival 2023, being held at the Aga Khan Museum, which runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19.
