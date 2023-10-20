A full slate of musical theatre tackles a range of themes, from power and corruption to love, legacy and laughter
When you undertake the production of a well-known musical, do you give it a fresh twist or stick to the tried-and-true original?
For director-choreographer Michael Lichtefeld, who has a long history with Evita, now on stage at the Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge until Nov. 5, it was the latter. As a dancer, he appeared alongside the legendary Patti LuPone, who played Eva Peron in the original production, which debuted on Broadway more than 40 years ago. “The show is very dear to my heart,” says Lichtefeld. “It was a phenomenal experience.”
He spent almost two years with the production before leaving to appear in another Broadway show. He recalls his last performance. “Patti came onstage wearing that famous white gown. She began to sing Don’t Cry for Me Argentina. She approached the microphone, turned to me and sang the entire song. It was an incredible goodbye gift I will never forget.”
With that kind of emotional connection to Evita, Lichtefeld wants to stay faithful to the original. “I know a lot of people have interpreted it a different way and that’s great, but for me … that is the version that rings true for me.”
Together, we have created a fairy tale world where an imaginary band could tell an imaginary tale and imbue it with all the incredible spirit that is the lasting gift and legacy of the legendary Irish Rovers.— Bob Hallett, executive producer, Terra Bruce Productions
He will, of course, add his own touches. “I think our production is a more intimate portrait of Eva. I’ve always felt that the show was about her and how power can corrupt. It’s also about mass appeal and how you can manipulate people by telling them things that aren’t true repeatedly and they’ll believe it. That’s happening in the United States, as we speak.”
Why has the story of Eva Peron endured with theatregoers? “It’s a masterpiece,” says Lichtefeld, in reference to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and Tim Rice’s lyrics. “It all just comes together. It’s linear storytelling, beginning with Eva at age 15 and ending with her death at 33. It’s a powerful story with a timeless quality. I mean, how many musicals start off with a funeral?”
On a lighter note, Bittergirl, playing Oct. 4-Dec. 24 at St. Jacobs Schoolhouse Theatre, takes a comic look at three accomplished women who have been dumped by the men they love. Told with the help of classic girl group doo-wop hits, like Be My Baby, Where Did Our Love Go? and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, the production is cathartic and funny – ideal for a girls’ night out.
Enduring appeal is also behind Terra Bruce Productions’ The Wild Rovers, playing at the Winter Garden Theatre until Nov. 5, which takes its inspiration from the music and magic of the legendary group, the Irish Rovers. (Some Canadians may recall their popular television show, which first aired on CBC in 1971.)
“The Irish Rovers are truly iconic and still tour around the world,” says executive producer Bob Hallett, of the group that was founded in Toronto by two young immigrants from Northern Ireland. “Their music is joyful, catchy and fun and their personalities and stage shows brought people in with their good-natured humour and unique ability to capture an audience.”
In an era where entertainment is very stratified, says Hallett, the Irish Rovers are beloved by people of all ages.
“It’s rare [to] find musicians who speak to the youngest of children and the oldest of seniors, and somehow entertain all of them,” he says. “The Rovers were – and are – masters of the art.”
When Terra Bruce Productions embarked on the journey over several years to bring The Wild Rovers to life, George Millar, co-founder of the original band, gave permission to create a musical based on the musicians’ legacy. “We thought long and hard about how to capture all this on stage,” says Hallett. “At the end of the day, we decided [to] not focus on the real band members or their lives but honour collective memory of those classic 1970s TV shows.”
That wonderful charm, easy humour and the moving and powerful songs form the musical’s foundation. “We tapped not just into their story, but those of our own childhoods,” he adds. “Together, we have created a fairy tale world where an imaginary band could tell an imaginary tale and imbue it with all the incredible spirit that is the lasting gift and legacy of the legendary Irish Rovers.”
Building a production from scratch is not without its challenges. “We wanted to find the elements of their music and story that would create a brand-new theatrical experience,” he says, “while still respecting the band’s legacy [and] re-create and rearrange [their] familiar and beloved songs, but in a way that told a unique and quirky story while staying true to the spirit in which they were originally written and performed.”
Meanwhile, Brampton On Stage also taps into legends with Early Morning Rain: The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot (Nov. 17 at the Rose Brampton), which pays homage to the Canadian icon under the direction of Academy Award-nominated composer and musical director Bruce Ley. The full stage show features a five-piece band and an all-star lineup.
Or get your fix of Broadway tunes with A Whole New World: The Music of Alan Menken, playing Dec. 16. at Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre. Audiences will enjoy live renditions of the iconic music of Alan Menken, the master songwriter of modern-day classics Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and Little Shop of Horrors, among others. Young theatregoers will be delighted to hear hits from beloved animated favourites, including Be Our Guest, Colors of the Wind and, of course, the infinitely hummable A Whole New World.
Finally, it’s never too early to think about musicals that bring a jolly boost to the holidays, such as Bad Hats Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland, which returns to Soulpepper Theatre, Dec. 12-31. This family-friendly version has a contemporary slant with Alice asking questions and indulging her “curiouser and curiouser” ways before entering that infamous rabbit hole. This colourful, energetic production has already won over audiences and critics, earning six Dora Mavor Moore Awards, including Outstanding New Musical.
