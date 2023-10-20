This season, get in tune with a myriad of styles for every musical taste
Live music performances are infused with an energy unlike anything else. And what better way to revitalize yourself than to tap into some of that high-octane creativity? This fall and winter, stages in the GTA and throughout southern Ontario are coming alive with musical genres that range from Americana to R&B and soul. Following is a small sampling of the different artists and genres to choose from.
Americana and Folk
Julian Taylor
Performing at TD Music Hall, at Massey Hall on Dec. 6, Toronto- based Julian Taylor will be presenting songs from his 13th album, Anthology Vol.1., which has been a journey down memory lane for Taylor.
“I wrote Georgia Moon when I was 19 and I’m 45 now,” says Taylor, of the song about a desperate bandit being chased by a detective across the Eastern Seaboard, an example of his early foray into storytelling.
Taylor is a seasoned songwriter of Mohawk and Caribbean descent who has been in the business for 25 years. His musical evolution has taken him through early days of rock and blues, to a style of deeply personal Americana that veers into roots, rock and folk.
“Artists are a conduit for life experiences,” he says. “My job is to try to make sense of what this human experience is.”
Although there will be elements of memory lane in the show, Taylor promises it will not be sleepy.
“Be ready for a combination of acoustic, full band, a dance party and a jam out.”
Folk Pop Meets Cabaret
Hawksley Workman
Fans will be able to imbibe Workman’s irrepressible blend of folk, pop, and cabaret at the Danforth Music Hall on Nov. 9. To mark the 20th anniversary of his certified Gold Record Lover/Fighter, the highly acclaimed music vet and his band will be playing the entirety of the album on a tour that includes Huntsville, Ottawa, London, Kingston and Peterborough.
Country
Paul Brandt and Terri Clark Homecoming ‘23 Tour
An intimate acoustic set from much loved Canadian country music stalwarts Brandt and Clark will be at the Danforth Music Hall on Nov. 24th. The multiplatinum-selling stars, both from Alberta originally, are teaming up for the first time as co-headliners. The tour kicks off in Yorkton, Sask., on Nov. 1 and wraps up in Belleville, Ont., on Dec. 2.
Pop Rock Revisited
Crash Test Dummies Jingle All the Way
Crash Test Dummies will be holly-jollying their way across Canada on their Jingle All the Way Holiday Tour that sees them at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 25. The show features tunes that they first recorded in 2002 at the famed Magic Shop recording studio in New York City. The lineup includes renditions of White Christmas, O Little Town of Bethlehem and, of course, Jingle Bells.
R&B and Gospel
Mavis Staples
Powerhouse singer Mavis Staples, an R&B and gospel icon, will play Koerner Hall on Oct. 28. A known civil rights activist, Staples grew up in Chicago and started singing with her family’s band The Staple Singers. She is the last surviving member. Her hit singles include I’ll Take You There, Respect Yourself, and Let’s Do It Again.
World
Kaveh Yaghmaei
This Iranian-Canadian multi-instrumentalist and rocker comes to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Nov 4. Kaveh’s father, Kourosh Yaghmaei, was a pioneer of electric guitar and rock music in Iran in the 1960s. With four albums under his belt, Kaveh is, indeed, following in his father’s footsteps.
Jazz
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride leads an all-star quartet at Koerner Hall on Nov. 4. The lineup includes Nasheet Waits on drums, Josh Evans on trumpet and Marcus Strickland on sax. Get ready to swing.
Soul
Candlelight: Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and the Birth of Soul
Take in classic soul favourites by candlelight at the Paradise Theatre in Toronto on Oct. 24. You’ll hear some of these artists’ greatest hits while basking in an amber glow within this warm, nostalgic venue.
