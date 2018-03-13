A toast to ballet in Montreal and a Toronto gala in support of exploration

2018-2019 Season Launch of Les Grand Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, Montreal

Les Grand Ballets Canadiens de Montréal has been considered a forward-thinking ballet company since its foundation in 1957. Recently, its 62nd season was announced, and, true to form, the company will present exciting new works alongside tried and true seat-fillers, all of which fall under the season's timely theme, An Ode to Women. This season marks Ivan Cavallari's second as artistic director of the company, and on Feb. 26, he, alongside executive director Alain Dancyger, announced the 2018/2019 lineup to patrons of the company and Francophone fans of dance. The reception took place at Place des Arts, home to Théâtre Maisonneuve, where the company performs. A highlight of the season, alongside the return of favourites like Giselle and Swan Lake, are two original creations: a three-part production called Femmes, which will showcase three on-the-rise European choreographers – Douglas Lee, Marwik Schmitt and Mehdi Walerski – and Lady Chatterley's Lover, a work by British choreographer Cathy Marston.

Dancer Anya Nesvitaylo in Ceci, Ce soir. Sasha Onyshchenko

Executive director Alain Dancyger and artistic director Ivan Cavallari. Sasha Onyshchenko

Dancers Myriam Simon and André Santos. Sasha Onyshchenko

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society gala in support of Canada's Centre for Geography and Exploration, Toronto

For more than 85 years, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has worked to make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world at large. The organization may be best known for publishing Canadian Geographic magazine, but providing grants and scholarships for important geographical research might be its most important mission. On Feb. 28, the inaugural Sights, Sounds and Tastes of Canada gala dinner was held in Toronto to support Canada's Centre for Geography and Exploration, a remarkable new headquarters for the society at 50 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa. The 100 or so in attendance were riveted when RCGS flag explorer Adam Shoalts recounted moments from his four-month solo trek across 4,000 kilometres of the Canadian Arctic in 2017. Later in the evening, Québecois singer Béatrice Martin, who goes by Coeur de Pirate on-stage, performed and was later awarded the Capt. Joseph-Elzéar Bernier Medal for her contributions to the organization and music in this country. RCGS CEO John Geiger and Dr. Wendy Cecil, vice-chair of the RCGS Board of Governors, presented her with the honour.

Margaret Isberg with singer-songwriter Jessie Isberg and Nancy Batten.

Janet Martinko with Amanda Graham and Michelle Miles.

RCGS CEO John Geiger with singer-songwriter Béatrice Martin and explorer Adam Shoalts.

