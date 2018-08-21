Africa to the Americas exhibition in Montreal aims to recreate story of Picasso’s inspiration

Open this photo in gallery Theo Eshetu, Atlas Fractured, 2017, video 18 min.

The exhibition From Africa to the Americas: Face-to-face Picasso, Past and Present at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts aims to decolonize the gaze and recreate the narrative of Picasso’s inspiration. Rather than focus on Picasso, the exhibition explores the framework and time period in which he was working. Looking to the work of artists from more than 35 countries, the exhibition aims to give equal weight to contemporary artists from former colonies, anonymous mask makers and Picasso himself. With a lot of material to discover, give yourself at least two hours. The exhibition runs until Sept. 18.