 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Art Trip: Jessica Eaton at Iterations (III)

Rosie Prata
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

"Iterations (III)”

Higher Pictures, New York

Oct. 19 to Nov. 30, 2019

Open this photo in gallery

Jessica Eaton/Handout

Believe it or not, the vivid picture you’re looking at is actually just grey squares. It’s hard to explain. Even the creator of the image – Montreal-based photographer and 2019 Guggenheim fellow Jessica Eaton, whose solo exhibition Iterations (III) is on view at Higher Pictures in New York until Nov. 30 – finds it tricky to break down the technically exacting, obsessive and idiosyncratic process that she invented to make her signature optical tricks. “My short and confusing answer is that I take analog photographs of things you can’t see,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s right, analog. There’s no digital manipulation at play here. Rather, Eaton paints wooden cubes in tones of grey, then shoots them repeatedly on one sheet of film, precisely and incrementally adjusting filters and exposures as she goes to perform a kind of alchemical magic, making a grisaille palette trip over the rainbow into a technicolour dimension that flickers and hums. The most annoying response the artist receives about her work is, “Why wouldn’t you just make this in Photoshop?”

The whole point is that it’s done painstakingly by hand. Look closely, and you get a glimpse behind the curtain: subtle, tiny imperfections still present, in the form of texture, blurring or brushstrokes. “The work is a conversation between an imagined ideal and the forces of the universe pushing on the attempt to get there,” Eaton says. “The imperfections are the life of the work and an influence outside of my own ideal. In a big, metaphoric way, I hope the work serves as a reminder that there is always more than meets the eye, and untapped possibility in everything.”

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter