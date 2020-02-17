 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Art Trip: Owen Kydd and Sara Cwynar showcase innovative images at the Henie Onstad Art Center’s triennial festival

Chris Hampton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sara Cwynar's 96 Pictures of Sophie 1, 2 and 3, 2019.

Sara Cwynar/Handout

From its own picturesque home, perched on a headland in a tony Oslo suburb, the Henie Onstad Kunstsenter has set out to take stock of contemporary photography. The museum opened a new triennial festival on Feb. 21 with the mission to showcase recent innovations in camera-based art practices. And among the 31 international artists selected for the inaugural edition rank two exciting homegrown talents.

The work of Calgary-born, Los Angeles-based artist Owen Kydd chisels at the categorical wall separating video from photograph. Sidling up to one of his screens, you could mistake his contributions to the triennial for simple snapshots. But what might initially appear like abstract photography, collage or Xerox art is complicated once you notice, for example, the small lawn sign in the corner of one work, flapping in the wind. Or, in another, the moving reflection of passing cars in the luxuriantly polished, deeply deconstructed auto body of a BMW.

Open this photo in gallery

Owen Kydd's Flatford Mill from the Lock, 2018.

He is interested, he says, “in the different ways cameras capture time”: frozen, slowed, elapsed. And how software allows us to reorganize these. Kydd calls the works “time collages.” His hybrids feel like an exceedingly contemporary form – the cousin of gifs, Boomerang videos and Live Photos. Meanwhile, triennial artworks by Vancouver-born Sara Cwynar consider the trade and saturation of images experienced everyday – both online and off. Red Film, a watershed work for the New York-based artist, makes a dazzling montage from scenes of dancers, flowers, consumer products and industrial manufacture, flexing the seductive powers of the ruby hue. Influenced by the film, the triptych photograph 96 Pictures of Sophie shows the eponymous Sophie, who models for a well-known Montreal-based online fashion retailer, recreating the three poses the website uses to display a garment. Over these are collaged dozens of the thousands of such photos of Sophie that exist online. It is an overwhelming mass of near identical images of one human being. And the reality, increasingly, of not just models, but anyone with a camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Kydd's Three Houses, 2018.

Open this photo in gallery

Kydd's After The Storm, 2018.

Cwynar’s art reveals a culture ever-more deeply, maddeningly in love with image. And for her outlook, Henie Onstad curator Susanne Ostby Saether calls Cwynar “one of the most interesting photographers of the millennial generation.”

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies