 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Art Trip: Walter Scott and The Pathos of Mandy at ISCP, Brooklyn

Rosie Prata
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Walter Scott, The Pathos of Mandy.

Walter Scottt/Walter Scott

Art Trip: Walter Scott at The Pathos of MandyISCP, Brooklyn, N.Y.

In the book The Divided Self (1970), psychiatrist R.D. Laing attempts to make sense of the process of going mad by seeing the self as split in two. He posits that each person contains an authentic identity that is kept private and a false, performed persona that is presented to the outside world. When the two selves are in disagreement, there is a sense of internal alienation: the person cannot experience himself, or others, as “real.”

“Wendy is one version of me, and Mandy is another,” Kahnawá:ke-born, Montreal-based artist Walter Scott says of his new body of work The Pathos of Mandy – on view to March 6, 2020, at ISCP in Brooklyn – which consists of a seven-minute animated film and an accompanying installation.

Story continues below advertisement

Wendy, of course, is Scott’s cult-status comic creation, an art-world party girl whose quest for serious recognition is regularly thrown off course by temptations such as making out with guys in bands, getting wasted at parties and hangover-fuelled existential crises. (A new book of her adventures, Wendy, Master of Art, will be published by Drawn & Quarterly in spring of 2020.) Mandy is also an artist, this time a gay man, who suffers from writer’s block and other forms of self-sabotaging self-doubt.

Scott uses the character of Mandy to imagine what might happen if his legal ownership of Wendy was taken away. “Having my ‘self’ refracted into all of these different characters (and artistic mediums) is a way to self-consciously navigate through different modes of cultural production – institutional, aesthetic or political – and make that navigation a part of the work’s concept,” he says.

In The Pathos of Mandy (in which Scott himself is sometimes subtly visible, reflected in windows filming scenes on his phone), it’s revealed that when faced with this loss, Mandy abandons the narrative form, retreats from the public eye and turns to making quilts for the rest of his life. At a retrospective of his work set 40 years in the future, an observer remarks thoughtfully, “Artists are unknowable – even to themselves.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies