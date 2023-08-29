Open this photo in gallery: A surplus school at 180 Shaw Street in Toronto's west end was converted into artists' studios and rehearsal spaces by Artscape.Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail

Toronto’s Artscape, which for three decades has provided studio, living and residency spaces for artists in Canada’s most populous city, said this week that it would be placed into receivership.

Artscape, a group of largely not-for-profit organizations helmed by Toronto Artscape Inc., said in a statement that it would no longer manage its 14 facilities across the city as part of the process, but that “we are working hard with the City in an effort to have facilities remain operational.” It has nearly 400 tenants throughout Toronto.

The organization took advantage of Toronto’s low commercial real-estate costs in the 1990s to build out studio spaces for artists. As time marched on, the cost of living crept up, and it became increasingly necessary for Toronto artists to work with support organizations such as Artscape in order to live and work in the increasingly expensive city. Thousands of artists have used Artscape’s facilities over the years as it expanded from a studio provider to offer a suite of services across Toronto.

Many Canadian authors credit residencies at Artscape Gibraltar Point, at the Toronto Islands, in their book acknowledgements; others across various disciplines have in recent years depended on their affordable rental and ownership units. When the Weeknd-affiliated creative accelerator, Hxouse, first launched in 2018, it shared some creative facilities with Artscape Daniels Launchpad in their mutual waterfront building.

But according to a statement from Artscape this week, it financed much of its expansion with debt, which only further accumulated during the pandemic as event revenue crashed and it needed to stay afloat. Burdened by repayments, the company said it began a restructuring plan earlier in 2023.

Key to that plan was to sell the jewel of its four property assets: the 30,000-square-foot Artscape Daniels Launchpad facility on Queens Quay Boulevard, which cost $34-million to develop before its November 2018 opening.

Artscape said it planned to use proceeds of this sale to repay debt to an unnamed lender. (A July report from Toronto’s controller and its general manager of economic development and culture, however, describes a $5-million line of credit from Toronto-Dominion Bank.)

“Regrettably, progress to a sale at an appropriate timeline has not materialized and the primary lender has taken steps that will lead to Artscape being placed into receivership,” Artscape said in its statement.

“Despite these financial challenges, our commitment to meeting the needs of artists and arts organizations that have relied upon Artscape for space, programming and other services remains strong and, through the receivership process, we will work with partners towards a model with strong oversight and financial stability that remains committed to this mission.”

A report from municipal staff shows that TD asked the City of Toronto to guarantee a $1.5-million extension to Artscape’s $5-million line of credit. City council approved this extension in July, with the guarantee set to expire either by Oct. 31 or when the Artscape Daniels Launchpad sale completed – which would have allowed Artscape to repay debts.

But in a letter to tenants dated Monday, Artscape chief operating officer Kelly Rintoul wrote that the organization “was advised on Friday that we would not be able to secure the much-needed funds. The impact is Artscape no longer has access to cash and has become insolvent.”

Artscape did not immediately respond to a comment request.