Ask Alex Bozikovic anything about University Park or the future of cities in Canada on Reddit

Alex Bozikovic, architecture critic for The Globe and Mail, will take your questions on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at noon ET on the Toronto sub-Reddit

Last month, we introduced University Park – a plan to convert 9.5 acres of University Avenue in downtown Toronto into green space. This plan would link up a number of existing spaces, from Queen’s Park to Toronto City Hall, into one linear park totalling about 90 acres.

This idea is being designed by the landscape architects PUBLIC WORK, who created the Bentway. University Park builds on an existing city idea, and it would help provide green space for the downtown core – which is expected to see its population nearly double in the next 25 years. It also sets an example for how cities could repurpose road space – in this case, with very little impact on traffic – into green space.

Ask Alex anything about the University Park proposal, architecture, or the future of cites in Canada.

Toronto's 2018 version of the park plan

A look at Toronto’s Bentway in 2017

Parks in the central city

