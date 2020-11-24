 Skip to main content
Art & Architecture

Canadian artist Edward Burtynsky to donate archives to Ryerson University

Kate Taylor
Canadian artist Edward Burtynsky is donating his archives to his old school, including even his student assignments. The Ryerson Image Centre announced Tuesday that the celebrated photographer is making a multiyear gift to the institution where he began his career in the 1970s, studying at the School of Image Arts at what is now Ryerson University. The gift will be made in several chronological parcels. The first part features 142 images made between 1976 and 1989, most not represented in public collections. These include early photographs of landscapes and city scenes submitted to his Ryerson photography instructors before Burtynsky achieved renown as a photographer of large-scale industrial landscapes. Later photographs of architecture and manufacturing include this image Holland Marsh, Ontario from the series Packing.

“It was important to me that my life’s work be housed in a Canadian institution, and it felt like a fitting ‘homecoming’ to entrust these works to the same place where I first developed as a photographer,” Burtynsky said in a statement.


Holland Marsh, Ontario, from the series Packing, 1983, Edward Burtynsky/Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto. The Edward Burtynsky Collection, Ryerson Image Centre, Gift of the artist, 2019

Untitled, from the series Taxidermy, 1983, Edward Burtynsky/Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto. The Edward Burtynsky Collection, Ryerson Image Centre, Gift of the artist, 2019

Self Portrait #1, 1983, Edward Burtynsky/Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto. The Edward Burtynsky Collection, Ryerson Image Centre, Gift of the artist, 2019

