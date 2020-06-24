Dana Claxton’s Lasso wins Scotiabank Photography Award

Open this photo in gallery Lasso, by Dana Claxton.

Above is Lasso, by Dana Claxton, this year’s winner of the prestigious Scotiabank Photography Award.

“Her work is powerful, honest and evocative,” said Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the award and jury chair. “She approaches it with an innovative aesthetic that lends itself brilliantly to every medium she practises in – photography, in particular.”

Open this photo in gallery Claxton's work has appeared at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Claxton, who lives in Vancouver, is Hunkpapa Lakota (Sioux), and her work has appeared at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art. In a preview of Claxton’s 2018 show at the Vancouver Art Gallery, The Globe and Mail’s Marsha Lederman wrote that her art “cleverly and boldly reclaims narratives around Indigenous culture.”

