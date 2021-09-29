 Skip to main content
A Danish museum handed over $84,000 for a work of modern art, but the artist drew a blank

Copenhagen
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman looks at an art installation titled Take the Money and Run by Danish artist Jens Haaning at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, in Aalborg, Denmark, on Sept. 28.

RITZAU SCANPIX/Reuters

A Danish artist who was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork submitted two empty canvases – titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labour conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

Story continues below advertisement

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

“It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

