 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Donor gives $3-million for upkeep of Canada Pavilion at the Venice Biennale

Kate Taylor
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The National Gallery is renaming one gallery after its former director Shirley Thomson.

Handout

An anonymous donor is giving the National Gallery of Canada $3-million to keep the Canada Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in good repair. The donation will establish a fund to ensure that the small building where a leading Canadian artist is showcased every other year is maintained for the next 50 years. The pavilion, a small building of wood and glass designed by the Milan architecture firm Studio BBPR and opened in 1958, underwent a major renovation in 2018.

The Venice Biennale is considered the most prestigious art show in the world and is one of few where artists represent their nation, with many countries maintaining permanent pavilions on the exhibition grounds. Vancouver artist Stan Douglas will be the next Canadian to show there, in 2022. (The pavilion is currently showing an exhibition devoted to Canadian cities’ appearance in film for the architecture biennale that is held in alternating years.)

To recognize the anonymous gift, the National Gallery is renaming one gallery after its former director Shirley Thomson. In an era where most arts spaces are named for wealthy donors rather than actual practitioners, it’s an unusual move made possible by the unnamed sponsor.

Story continues below advertisement

“The donor wanted the focus to be on Dr. Thomson and Dr. Thomson’s time at the gallery,” said Barbara Stead-Coyle, director of the National Gallery Foundation, which brokered the gift. “They felt if their name was released the story might become about them.”

Thomson, who died in 2010, led the gallery from 1987 to 1997. She oversaw the move from an office building on Ottawa’s Elgin Street to the glass and stone structure on Sussex Drive that the gallery has occupied since 1988. She presented several popular exhibitions during her tenure, including ones devoted to Renoir, Degas and Emily Carr, but is probably best remembered for a single purchase.

Soon after the move, Thomson made the highly controversial $1.8-million acquisition of Voice of Fire, an abstract painting by the American artist Barnett Newman, which had been created for Expo 67 and was already on loan to the gallery. In 1990, Progressive Conservative MP Felix Holtmann mounted a vociferous attack on the painting, suggesting he could himself recreate its three bands of colour on the side of a barn in 10 minutes, but Voice of Fire was already considered by art experts to be a stellar example of American post-war abstraction. Today, auction records suggest it would be worth at least 20 times its purchase price.

The room where Voice of Fire hangs alongside other paintings of the period will now be named the Dr. Shirley L. Thomson Gallery.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies