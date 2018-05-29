Frame by Frame ballet chronicles the life of Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren

Open this photo in gallery Dylan Tedaldi in rehearsal for Frame By Frame. Elias Djemil / eliasdjemil.com

Renowned director Robert Lepage and choreographer Guillaume Côté have come together to create Frame by Frame, a ballet based on the life and work of Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren, for the National Ballet of Canada.

Premieres at Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, June 1.