Hamilton-born artist Kapwani Kiwanga wins France’s prestigious Prix Machel Duchamp

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton-born artist Kapwani Kiwanga.

Handout

Canadian artist Kapwani Kiwanga has won one of France’s most prestigious visual arts prizes.

The Hamilton-born, Paris-based creator received the Prix Marcel Duchamp, which comes with a cheque for 35,000 euros (the equivalent of roughly $54,000), on Monday.

Her installation, “Flowers for Africa,” is being exhibited at the Centre Pompidou in Paris as part of a group show featuring the prize’s four finalists.

The work deals with Kiwanga’s recurring themes of colonial appropriation and marginalized histories.

Before attending the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, Kiwanga studied anthropology at McGill University. She often draws from this academic background in her research-based practice spanning sculpture, installation, photography, video and performance.

Open this photo in gallery

Kiwanga’s installation Flowers for Africa: Union for South Africa at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg in 2017.

Handout

In addition to having her works exhibited at galleries around the world, Kiwanga won Canada’s Sobey Art Award and the U.S.-based Frieze Artist Award in 2018.

The Association for the International Promotion of French Art awards the Prix Marcel Duchamp annually with the aim of raising the global profile of France’s top contemporary talent.

This year’s runners-up are French-British artist Alice Anderson, Morocco-born artist Hicham Berrada and Chilean artist Enrique Ramirez.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

