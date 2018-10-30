Jason Perreault show challenges fashion tropes through gender-fluid representation

Open this photo in gallery RIC

The work of Jason Perreault is a direct response to the visual culture of the fashion and commercial advertising world. The imagery is a driving force in the construction of the idealized individual – usually someone who is heterosexual. Perreault explores the tropes of fashion imagery in his work with an emphasis on including non-binary and gender fluid representations, focusing on respectful and honest relationships between photographer and subject. Perreault’s exhibition Bien dans sa peau is shown at the Ryerson Image Centre Student Gallery until Dec. 9.