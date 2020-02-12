 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices
Review

Keita Morimoto’s Garden of Light painting romances Toronto at night

Kate Taylor
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Keita Morimoto's large-scale triptych painting of Toronto entitled Gardens of Light.

Courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Toronto artist Keita Morimoto notes that New Yorkers all love New York but Torontonians always complain about their city: He is the rare painter to romanticize this place.

His Garden of Light, a large-scale triptych showing the downtown skyline at three stages of night, turns an undistinguished section of the growing city into the stuff of Old Masters. Looking east over the Allan Gardens and Dundas Street with the lakeshore and the rise of Scarborough just visible on the horizon line, the painting meticulously reproduces every condo tower and every street light. It reads right to left – perhaps reflecting Morimoto’s Japanese roots – beginning around 6 p.m. on an early spring evening as the light begins to fade and then proceeding from dusk to dark.

The painting, with its acute sensitivity to the blur of fading daylight and the glamour of twinkling night lights, is inspired by Claude Monet’s Impressionist views of Rouen Cathedral at different times of day. However, Morimoto, who graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in 2012, is honing a photo-realist technique here. He painted Garden of Light from photographs shot from the top of a condo tower last April and sketched onto the canvas from projections before he began painting in oil and acrylic. (It took him three months.)

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, the 30-year-old artist caught the art world’s eye with paintings of street youth lionized by dramatic effects of light and colour, but he is now also producing nighttime views of corner stores and fast-food joints that tip their hat to the early 20th-century American realist Edward Hopper.

Perhaps it takes an outsider to consider Toronto through such a dramatic lens: Morimoto left Japan as a teenager, and completed high school in Belleville, Ont., before arriving in the city he now depicts as mysterious and majestic.

Garden of Light is on show at the Nicholas Metivier Gallery in Toronto to Feb. 29.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies