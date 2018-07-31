 Skip to main content

Kent Monkman exhibition on display in Toronto

RACHEL WINE

Kent Monkman's Wedding at Sodom, 2017.

Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman’s newest solo exhibition Miss Chief’s Praying Hands is on view at Project Gallery in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. Monkman, a Canadian artist of Cree ancestry, will be showing work from a body of projects, but with a focus on his newest series The Rendezvous, full of Indigenous peoples, mountain men and trappers interacting outside of a typical historical context. He creates an ambiguity that seeks to reverse the viewer’s gaze. The exhibition runs until Sept. 1. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1210 Dundas St. E., projectgallery.ca.

