 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Larry Towell: Vintage Prints exhibit provides lesson in how to live meaningfully, and with humility

Rosie Prata
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Larry Towell was the first Canadian to become a member of the prestigious Magnum Photos agency.

Larry Towell /Magnum

  • Larry Towell: Vintage Prints
  • Stephen Bulger Gallery, Toronto
  • Nov. 9 to Dec. 21, 2019
  • Guided tour of the exhibition with Towell: Nov. 16, 3 p.m.
  • Public reception: Nov. 16, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Open this photo in gallery

Towell has been the recipient of numerous international prizes for his photography, including several first-place World Press Photo awards.

Larry Towell /Magnum

It’s people that photographer Larry Towell cares about. Whether he’s documenting a bombed-out Russian military base in Kabul, standing on the rubble of the fallen World Trade Center towers in New York or caught in a cloud of smoke from a tire fire in Gaza City, it’s the story of the individual’s part in the event that his lens is trained on.

In Vintage Prints, the story of Towell’s 40-year career in photojournalism is captured in 100 frames – ranging from early work to greatest hits to never-before-seen images – all documenting moments in the lives of ordinary people in often extraordinary circumstances.

Open this photo in gallery

Although his work has taken him all over the world, it’s the condition of landlessness that seems to capture his attention.

Larry Towell

Towell was the first Canadian to become a member of the prestigious Magnum Photos agency, founded by industry legends including Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Capa in 1947. Also a talented poet and folk musician, he has published 14 books, released four albums and been the recipient of numerous international prizes for his photography, including several first-place World Press Photo awards. But as much as he is any of his accomplishments, Towell is also a family man and sharecropper – he currently lives on a 30-hectare plot of land in Southwestern Ontario, where his daily uniform consists of a straw hat and suspenders. His business card describes him simply as “Human Being.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although his work has taken him all over the world, from India to Guatemala, El Salvador to Palestine, and Mexico to Afghanistan, it’s the condition of landlessness that seems to capture his attention. To visit this version of the world stitched together through Towell’s stills is to gain a lesson in how to live meaningfully, and with humility: take your time, pay attention, make eye contact. Living at the frenzied pace of the endless scroll in a landscape mediated by social networking will leave anyone feeling dispossessed – it’s artists such as Towell who provide the grounding that will guide us toward reclaiming a truer sense of self.

Open this photo in gallery

To visit this version of the world stitched together through Towell’s stills is to gain a lesson in how to live meaningfully, and with humility.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter