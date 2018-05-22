Meryl McMaster exhibition confronts history of Indigenous representation

Open this photo in gallery Meryl McMaster, Consanguinity (2010), Chromogenic print. Courtesy of the artist, Stephen Bulger Gallery and Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain

Meryl McMaster’s solo exhibition Confluence has been travelling across Canada and recently landed in St. John’s at The Rooms. McMaster, based in Ottawa, is known for her transformative self-portraits that explore themes of representation and identity. She’s won numerous awards including the inaugural Scotiabank New Generation Award. Of mixed Plains Cree and Euro-Canadian heritage, McMaster’s work confronts the history of Indigenous representation – from the stereotypes of the past, to the ones that still exist today. The exhibition runs in Newfoundland until Sept. 23.