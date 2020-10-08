Met buying Kent Monkman paintings it previously commissioned

Open this photo in gallery Kent Monkman, (Canadian, b. 1965) Resurgence of the People, 2019 132" x 264" acrylic on canvas. Joseph Hartman/Metropolitan Museum of Art/Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is buying two giant paintings by Cree artist Kent Monkman – with help from a Canadian philanthropist. The Donald R. Sobey Foundation is helping the Met permanently acquire Monkman’s diptych mistikôsiwak (Wooden Boat People), which the museum had commissioned from the Canadian artist to hang in its front lobby last year.

The two works, entitled Welcoming the Newcomers and Resurgence of the People, depict the arrival of Europeans in North America and the resilience of contemporary Indigenous culture in a style that apes the grand manner of European and American history painting. Part of a project to commission contemporary art from underrepresented voices, the large panels were inspired by history paintings in the Met’s vast collections and have been hanging in its Great Hall since last December.

The original commission paid Monkman for his time and expenses, but the work remained his property until this purchase. Monkman, who lives in Toronto, has built his career on provocative insertions into works that borrow the dramatic style and heroic personalities of 19th-century history painting. His gender-bending alter ego, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, appears in both of the Met paintings and has also shown up in a painting of the Fathers of Confederation created in response to the Canada 150 celebrations.

“I feel tremendous pride that Kent’s triumphant response to The Met collection through this commission addresses continental questions that have been generations in the making,” Sobey said in a statement released by the museum. “Having a permanent home in The Metropolitan Museum of Art will mean that this work can continue to provoke more meaningful discussion on the enduring issues that are the result of our colonial past.” Sobey is chair emeritus of his family’s grocery conglomerate, a director of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation and a supporter of the visual arts in Canada.

The museum, which does not disclose the prices of art it acquires, has yet to announce further plans for the diptych, previously scheduled to remain on view until Nov. 16.

