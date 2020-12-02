 Skip to main content

Mini art galleries around Toronto Island could be the new physically distanced art crawl

Christian Mittelstaedt
Special to The Globe and Mail
A group of artists are displaying their work across Toronto Island.

A lake breeze rustles through the trees, birds chirp and take wing overhead, fallen leaves crunch underfoot. It’s a far cry from the austere white walls and muted conversations typical of art galleries, but during the pandemic, a group of Toronto Island artists have found a new way to display their work.

They’re called miniature galleries: elevated wooden display cases with pieces of art inside that can be seen by those out for a stroll along the island’s cozy streets.

“People love to come over to the island and walk around the houses, peek in people’s windows. Now they can peek in a window and see some art,” says Mitchell Fenton, who built the first island art box this spring when the pandemic forced the local gallery closed.

Toronto Island attracts many tourists who like to wander around the cottage-like houses and nearby parkland.

It wasn’t long before the close-knit island community was taking note of the new installation nestled among the yew bushes in front of Fenton’s home. Laura Shepherd, a neighbour and artist, was intrigued by Fenton’s gallery and enlisted the help of Chris Foster, who has a studio at the island’s Artscape Gibraltar Point art centre, to build more.

She warned him that demand might be high, but Foster was surprised when more than 30 people, almost all of whom are artists themselves, commissioned galleries. He is midway through completing those orders.

Shepherd hopes that the number of little galleries might allow what started as a sporadic, organic movement to turn into a regular art show.

“What I’m kind of dreaming about is, is having enough publicity and getting together an art crawl,” she says.

The artists hope that the little galleries on display turn into a regular art show.

Spread throughout the community, the art boxes make up an expansive open-air gallery. Foster has built most of them to Fenton’s specifications, but there are outliers, like mixed media sculptor Alastair Dickson’s box, dubbed the “Brutish Museum.” Some of the galleries have been painted to match the homes of their owners and the insides of many are lit – useful as the days grow shorter.

Apart from the vibrant art scene, there are other aspects of the island that make it well suited for a project like the mini galleries. The quirky, bucolic community already attracts many tourists, who ride the ferry over from downtown Toronto to wander around the cottage-like houses and nearby parkland.

“There are no cars and people walk around and are charmed by the scale of the place,” says Shepherd.

Mixed-media sculptor Alastair Dickson's art box dubbed the Brutish Museum.

“When they talk about the island community it really is a community. It’s like a small town in the middle of a big city,” adds Foster.

The little galleries have become a communal project on the island. For example, resident Baye Hunter has started curating a map of the art boxes. That map is available on Torontoisland.org.

The spirit of the community is evident in the artwork as well.

The view from Shepherd’s home on the south side of the island is dominated by Ward’s Island Beach: a swath of sand with blue water on one side and a grove of birch trees on the other. The black-and-white scratchboard pieces in her gallery often reflect the temperamental moods of the lake it overlooks.

Like Shepherd’s work, Fenton’s art is inspired by nature, with scenes from the island interspersed with classic pieces of Canadiana.

But he has a diverse assortment of works that he displays in his little gallery, including a series he calls his “bread and butter,” which quite literally shows slices of bread topped with butter.

While the miniature gallery project is still in its infancy, it is already paying dividends for participating artists.

Fenton estimates that he has shown more than 100 pieces since he put up his first painting, which depicted islanders rushing for the ferry.

“As an artist getting your work displayed can be difficult at the best of times,” Foster says.

Even when gallery space is available, it can be costly. While the miniature gallery project is still in its infancy, it is already paying dividends. Both Fenton and Shepherd have sold pieces displayed in their galleries.

During the pandemic, many artists have been reliant on outlets like Instagram to show their work. Though Fenton has an Instagram account for his art box, he sees things a little differently.

“It’s like we’re making the internet real,” he says. “We’re posting our work in our front yard. We literally have a four by four post. People can direct message me if there’s any inquiries: they can bang on the door.”

