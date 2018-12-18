 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture MOCA executive director resigns for spot with Toronto’s AGO

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

MOCA executive director resigns for spot with Toronto’s AGO

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Museum of Contemporary Art executive director Heidi Reitmaier.

Maria Ponce

Less than a year after she arrived at the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto executive director and CEO Heidi Reitmaier is leaving the job to move to the Art Gallery of Ontario.

MOCA said on Tuesday that Ms. Reitmaier is resigning effective Jan. 25, 2019, from a job she started in January, 2018. She is taking on the role of deputy director and chief of public programming and learning at the AGO.

Ms. Reitmaier, a peripatetic Toronto native who has worked in arts-leadership roles in the United States and Britain, came to MOCA from the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where she was also director of public programming and education. She was working to shape MOCA’s mission after a recent move to a new home where the institution dropped a C from its initials and added international art to a collecting and exhibition mandate that had originally focused on Canadian work. MOCA Toronto reopened in the Tower Automotive Building in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last September and has welcomed 30,000 visitors since.

Story continues below advertisement

Although both the AGO and MOCA issued statements on Tuesday praising Ms. Reitmaier for completing a successful reopening, the executive arrived in Toronto earlier this year saying her job was to help shape the institution’s future and “to deepen the role the institution plays as a space of experimentation and innovation for artists and audiences.”

Ms. Reitmaier was not immediately available for further comment on Tuesday but said in a statement released by MOCA: “The successful opening of MOCA will always be a career highlight for me, and I know MOCA will continue to grow and flourish.”

The institution will now be run jointly by artistic director November Paynter and managing director Rachel Hilton.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers