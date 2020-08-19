Montreal Museum of Fine Arts begins search for new general director after dismissal of Nathalie Bondil

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts begins search for new general director after dismissal of Nathalie Bondil

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nathalie Bondil, former director and chief curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, as seen on March 13, 2019.

Valerian Mazataud/The Globe and Mail

Not waiting for a government report on the situation, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has begun its search for a new general director. A month after the controversial dismissal of general director and chief curator Nathalie Bondil, the museum has posted her position on an executive search website.

The undated French-language listing on the Boyden Canada website says the museum is looking for an art historian with at least 10 years’ experience in a comparable management position as well as national and international connections to oversee the museum’s programming, outreach and strategic direction.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts employees release letter supporting dismissal of former director Nathalie Bondil

The museum’s board dismissed Bondil in July, after an independent report last fall found evidence of a “toxic” workplace and psychological harassment of staff. Bondil has responded that the real reason for her falling-out with the board was over the promotion of curator Mary-Dailey Desmarais into the position of curatorial director, a job created to lighten Bondil’s load and improve communications with the curatorial department. Bondil had wanted a more experienced external candidate and declined to add her name to an announcement saying Desmarais’ promotion was unanimous.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy has stepped into the dispute and is now waiting on an independent report that should determine if the board acted correctly in insisting on its own candidate for curatorial director and in dismissing Bondil from her role. A representative for Roy was not immediately able on Wednesday to comment on the museum’s decision to move ahead with replacing Bondil.

Bondil was unusual in filling the roles of both general director and chief curator at the museum. Most large museums separate the two, leaving the director to manage the big picture while the chief curator oversees the content of exhibition programming and research. When appointed director in 2007, Bondil kept her previous job as chief curator and continued to organize temporary exhibitions. The new job posting stipulates that the successful candidate will work with the curatorial director to plan exhibitions. It features a long list of duties, including taking an entrepreneurial approach to partnerships, overseeing budgets, maintaining the museum’s international and national status, and building good relations with staff and unions.

The museum’s press office pointed out Wednesday that in a July 20 statement board chair Michel de la Chenelière had said the process of selecting Bondil’s replacement was now underway and would not comment further on the job posting.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies