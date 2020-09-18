Montreal Museum of Fine Arts board chair steps down amid controversy over director’s firing

The chair of the board of trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts says he will step down at the end of the month, following weeks of controversy over the firing of the museum’s longtime director.

Michel de la Chenelière said Friday he would leave the board and not seek a new term at the museum’s annual general meeting on Sept. 29.

“I have decided to step down as president of the board of this museum that I love deeply so that it may begin a new era,” he said in a statement.

Montreal businessman Pierre Bourgie, who is a major donor and sat on the board from 2009 to 2018, has been reappointed and designated as Mr. de la Chenelière’s successor.

The moves come weeks after the dismissal of longtime director-general and chief curator Nathalie Bondil. Ms. Bondil oversaw the gallery during a period of rapid growth in size and attendance, and was even named to the Order of Canada in 2016. However, behind the scenes, staff complained that she had created a toxic work environment and took credit for her employees' ideas. The board ordered an independent workplace review last year and attempted to hire a new senior manager to deal with concerns, but the negotiations ultimately did not work out and Ms. Bondil was dismissed in July.

Mr. Bourgie has been publicly critical of Ms. Bondil for allowing the work environment at the museum to deteriorate and for going public in her fight with the museum’s board. In an opinion piece published in Le Devoir just four days after her dismissal, he praised all she had achieved for the museum as well as her dynamism, open-mindedness and communications skills. But he added that staff had shared confidentially with him worries, frustrations and even anger over the poor work environment which had lead to the loss of loyal long-term employees.

“Clearly, Nathalie didn’t know how to listen to discordant voices that no one else, however, could ignore,” he wrote in French.

He went on to say her decision to debate her dismissal in public had weakened the museum and that donors such as himself would be reluctant to give money in the midst of such controversy.

One of the factors leading to the breakdown between the board and Ms. Bondil was over the selection of the new head of the curatorial division, who would act as a buffer between the director and some of her staff. Some governance experts have said that it was inappropriate for the board to overrule its director on a hiring matter, while others have said it was appropriate because of the nature of the workplace complaints.

The Quebec government ordered its own independent review into how the board of trustees handled the situation this summer. Spokesperson Louis-Julien Dufresne says Culture Minister Nathalie Roy has now received back the report and is studying it before making any further comment.

Ms. Bondil declined comment on Friday about the board change. “My main focus is to repair the huge damages of this defamatory campaign, not because of my past but because of my future,” she said.