National Ballet presents a modern take on Anna Karenina

Open this photo in gallery Heather Ogden in Anna Karenina. Kiran West/The National Ballet of Canada

Using Tolstoy’s masterpiece Anna Karenina as inspiration, choreographer John Neumeier sets the complex story in the present day. The two-act ballet results in a poetic and lyrical interpretation of the material, focusing on the themes of the novel as opposed to a literal translation. The music of Tchaikovsky and Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam is used to highlight the historical roots of the material while bringing it into the modern world.

Anna Karenina opened at The National Ballet of Canada on Friday and runs until Nov. 18.