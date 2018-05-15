National Gallery widens its frame with Laurent Amiot silversmithing exhibition

Open this photo in gallery Laurent Amiot is now the star of his first-ever national exhibition, Laurent Amiot: Canadian Master Silversmith, now on at the National Gallery of Canada. National Gallery

On the cobblestone streets of Quebec City in the late 18th century, there were many smiths, but no one could do with silver what Laurent Amiot did.

Open this photo in gallery The exhibition is the latest in what the gallery says is an attempt to widen the frame of reference of what visual art can be. National Gallery

The young man, recently returned from five years of training with Parisian masters, was making a name for himself as an entrepreneur who could take a simple commission and transform it into a work of art.

For instance, in 1796, when successful local merchant Jean-Baptiste Le Moine arrived in his workshop on the Côte de la Montagne to ask for a new coffee pot, Amiot turned out the colony’s first silver coffee vessel – one adorned with finely crafted leaves and delicate features not soldered on, but embossed from the inside out.

Story continues below advertisement

Amiot is now the star of his first-ever national exhibition, Laurent Amiot: Canadian Master Silversmith, now on at the National Gallery of Canada. The exhibition is the latest in what the gallery says is an attempt to widen the frame of reference of what visual art can be, to encompass not just painting and sculpture but Indigenous work and decorative creations.

Open this photo in gallery Amiot began the trade of silversmithing as a teenager, and kept innovating even into his 70s. National Gallery

René Villeneuve, the gallery’s curator of early Canadian art, says he’s been working on the showcase off and on for nearly a decade. But the seed for the exhibition was planted in the mid-1970s, when Villeneuve happened across a piece by Amiot in his hometown of Quebec City.

Open this photo in gallery Restoration was required on many of the works to straighten a crooked neck or smooth out a dented side. National Gallery

At the time, Villeneuve was a high-school student who had already developed a passion for art history. The piece he saw was a reliquary, a type of container for holy relics, which was displayed at the Saint-Charles-Borromée Church in Charlesbourg. Unlike most of the silver reliquaries Villeneuve had seen from the time, which tended to be small, modest stands, this one featured long, delicate palm fronds curling off a finely detailed candlestick base.

“I was intrigued by this piece – which looked like nothing else I knew about,” Villeneuve said.

Forty years later, the reliquary is now on display in the gallery’s show. It’s one of many items on loan or bought from Quebec churches.

Although Amiot made everything from shoe buckles to sugar bowls, religious commissions were one of his steadiest streams of work. They’re a major part of the National Gallery’s showcase – though not all of them arrived in great condition. Restoration was required on many of the works to straighten a crooked neck or smooth out a dented side. One sanctuary lamp even arrived with an odd smell, Villeneuve said, that turned out to be emanating from a dead bat.

Open this photo in gallery Religious commissions were one of Amiot's steadiest streams of work. National Gallery

Amiot began the trade of silversmithing as a teenager, and kept innovating even into his 70s. Near the end of a recent tour of the exhibition, Villeneuve pointed to a silver-and-gold chalice made for Notre-Dame de Québec Cathedral. The cup, with its tall, undulating neck, marked a transition for Amiot in his final years into a revival of the rococo style – a move then copied by his contemporaries.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Other silversmiths produce something nice here and there, but [Amiot] is very consistent in producing new forms, introducing new vocabulary,” Villeneuve said.

“That’s, for me, the sign of a great artist. He’s not just repeating himself.”

Laurent Amiot: Canadian Master Silversmith runs in Ottawa until Sept. 23 at the National Gallery of Canada (gallery.ca).

