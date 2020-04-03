 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

New director of Toronto’s MOCA is well positioned to help an institution define itself

Kate Taylor
Kate Taylor
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kathleen Bartels in Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 1, 2019.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

In the midst of a big battle, Toronto’s Museum of Contemporary Art has brought in a big gun. MOCA announced Thursday that it had hired Kathleen Bartels, former director of the Vancouver Art Gallery, as its new leader. She starts work – remotely, of course – April 14.

The hiring is a provocative one, pairing a struggling local institution with an ambitious national arts executive in the middle of a global crisis. Bartels may be taking a pay cut: MOCA board chair Brad Keast will not disclose her salary, but a smaller institution could be expected to offer less than a major provincial museum. Still, she is moving into a well-paid job just as MOCA lays off 18 front-of-house staffers because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bartels left the VAG abruptly last year after 18 years at the helm, a period during which she greatly expanded the institution but ultimately could not get its much delayed $380-million new building off the drawing board and into the ground. She earned a reputation as an efficient administrator and highly polished professional, but Vancouver began to question whether her single-minded pursuit of the new home was the right strategy. Her relations with potential donors seemed fraught and some complained she had squandered goodwill when, in the weeks after the Chan family’s $40-million gift toward the project last year, she failed to prevent a strike of gallery staff.

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, she is moving to a much smaller gallery with no permanent collection, but at least in this case the new building is done and it is the aftermath that needs firm leadership.

Since it left Queen Street West and moved into much larger premises in the Tower Automotive Building in 2018, MOCA has been trying to find its feet in the Junction Triangle. Naturally, the renovation and move took longer than planned and the launch of a bigger and better MOCA certainly has not been helped by the loss of two executive directors (Chantal Pontbriand in 2016 and Heidi Reitmaier in 2019) after less than a year on the job each. The departures of senior staff – managing director Rachel Hilton also recently left – hinted at an overweening board of directors, as did the decision not to immediately replace Reitmaier. That left Hilton and curator November Paynter to run what was effectively a brand new institution: MOCA has been trying to distinguish itself as something more nimble and folksy than either the Art Gallery of Ontario or the Power Plant, in a west-end neighbourhood that itself is still working on the transition from industrial base to millennial hub.

Not surprisingly, the results have been uneven. Some programming, such as 2019’s Douglas Coupland Age of You exhibit, which tried to turn a high-concept text into an art show, has approached the task of engaging audiences with flat-footed literalism. On the other hand, it is a real tragedy that more people will not get to see the series of evocative installations by artists Carlos Bunga, Shelagh Keeley and Megan Rooney that were on show when MOCA was forced to close last month.

Programming at MOCA has felt, most of all, like a project that needs clearer direction and more time. Bartels’s job will be to provide that direction, and support the effort both by fundraising – MOCA, thankfully, needs much less than $380-million – and expanding audiences, as she did at the VAG where memberships and attendance surged during her tenure. Meanwhile the board, where Keast has replaced Julia Ouellette as chair, will stand back – well back, one hopes – and advise. Keast is a developer who helped oversee the Union Station renovation, so you cannot doubt his taste for tough turnarounds. In an interview Friday, he argued passionately for MOCA’s potential as an institution of national stature that would add to Toronto’s prestige as a welcoming multicultural community and international business and research centre.

On that score, it may not be Bartels’s most recent experience in Vancouver that will make the difference but rather her memories of Los Angeles: Before coming to Canada, she was the assistant director at MOCA LA for a decade. With an impressive permanent collection of 20th-century and contemporary art, MOCA LA is certainly a more staid and established institution than MOCA Toronto would ever want to be, but its Geffen Contemporary warehouse space in Little Tokyo is filled with the vitality the Junction is seeking.

So, Bartels is well placed to work on MOCA Toronto’s pressing need to define itself and reach its community – once she has faced down the same crisis plaguing every cultural institution in the country.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies