 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture New Kent Monkman painting reimagines first contact as an erotic dream

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

New Kent Monkman painting reimagines first contact as an erotic dream

Ray Cronin
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kent Monkman, Miss Chief’s Wet Dream, 2018, Acrylic on canvas, 365.7 x 731.5 cm.

Joseph Hartman

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax is home to a new work by the acclaimed Cree artist Kent Monkman: Miss Chief’s Wet Dream. His first work with a maritime theme, it is also his largest painting to date, measuring 7.5 by 3.5 metres. It is a gift from the Donald R. Sobey Foundation.

Based on two famous paintings of French Romanticism, Géricault’s The Raft of the Medusa and Delacroix’s Christ on the Sea of Galilee, Monkman’s painting reimagines first contact in an erotic dream by his trickster character Miss Chief Eagle Testickle. The raft holds figures representing European history and culture: Queen Victoria, Marie Antoinette, a conquistador, a puritan, Liberty, a priest and even Christ taken from the Cross. European power and religion, the combination of which have done such damage to North and South American First Nations, is here presented as diseased and starving. A canoe filled with powerful figures representing First Nations from what is now Canada has encountered this raft, with some figures welcoming, some indifferent, and others violently opposed to any contact. Amidst it all, Miss Chief lies dreaming.

Story continues below advertisement

Miss Chief’s Wet Dream is a challenging painting for challenging times. An indictment of European hegemony and of our shameful past with First nations, it is also an opportunity for discussion and reconciliation. It will be on view at AGNS until Nov. 11, and will be permanently installed in the gallery’s newly expanded First Nations Galleries in May, 2019.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019