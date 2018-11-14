 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture Ontario artist Kapwani Kiwanga wins $100,000 Sobey Award

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario artist Kapwani Kiwanga wins $100,000 Sobey Award

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments

A provocative display of coloured panels and painted walls mimicking the colour schemes of prisons and hospitals has earned Kapwani Kiwanga the richest art prize in Canada.

Kiwanga, who was representing Ontario in a national contest, is the winner of the $100,000 Sobey Art Award for 2018. The award was announced at the annual Sobey Art Award gala held Wednesday evening at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. Kiwanga was presented the award by last year’s winner, Ursula Johnson.

“The Sobey Art Award is a humbling encouragement to continue to make work that asks us to look anew at society and its past,” Kiwanga said in a statement provided by NGC, adding the award would allow her “to focus more intently on my work and push it further in the years to come,” and thanking “all those who have believed, encouraged, supported, called into question, trusted, taken issue, pushed, shared, disputed, and cared.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kiwanga is the 15th Canadian artist under the age of 40 to win the now-annual award. She beat out four other finalists: Jordan Bennett from the Atlantic region, Jon Rafman from Quebec, Joi T. Arcand, representing the Prairies and the North, and Jeneen Frei Njootli from the West Coast and Yukon. These four also win $25,000 each.

Kiwanga’s works are bold yet subtle interventions into the viewer’s space that reproduce some of the effects of institutional architecture and, in a year dominated by sculptural installation, the jury found them both visually compelling and critically engaged.

“Kapwani Kiwanga creates a visual language to reconsider complexities and peripheries of history,” the jury said in its statement. “Using archival materials and referencing anthropology, agriculture, and urban design, among other sources; she reveals global effects of the colonial project. In so doing, she addresses hidden authoritarian structures, institutional devices, and power imbalances to help us see the world differently.”

The seven-member jury was chaired by Josée Drouin-Brisebois, senior curator of contemporary art at NGC. The Sobey Award, originally established as a biennial award in 2002 to encourage developments in contemporary Canadian art, hands out $2,000 each to the remaining 20 artists on the long list, three of whom are also given international artistic residencies.

An exhibition of the work of the five shortlisted artists, including Kiwanga’s, is on display at NGC until Feb. 10, 2019.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019