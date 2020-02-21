 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices
Review

Performance artist Cassils explores trans visibility through performance with clay

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

What do you have to do to be seen for who you really are? In the case of Cassils, a visual artist who goes by one name and uses the pronoun they, the answer involves a large amount of highly athletic labour.

Cassils, a Canadian now working in L.A. and known for performances relating to the body, staged a heavy-duty event at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto on Thursday, a 90-minute endurance test in which they clawed themselves windows in a box of wet clay. The audience was ushered into a darkened exhibition space and invited to sit, stand or move around a large acrylic box, itself about the size of a small room. The sides of the transparent box were completely obscured with grey clay, but Cassils’s labour was already audible as they began to scrap back the stuff, gradually allowing the audience peepholes into the performance.

Sometimes standing, sometimes swinging from a trapeze to reach higher up the sides, sometimes scraping effectively with clawing hands, sometimes slashing vainly with kicking feet, Cassils eventually revealed themselves. Here was a lean and muscular body, bare-chested and wearing only shorts, glistening with sweat from the effort, which must have been getting harder as the clay stiffened and dried.

Story continues below advertisement

You could probably have removed the clay a lot faster using a stepladder, a spray bottle and a big metal scraper, but which of us, with the possible exception of some politicians and movie stars, approaches the creation of our public identity with nothing but efficiency in mind. The performance’s metaphor for visibility became more emphatic as it progressed: This is how hard it is to be seen as a trans person. Cassils would occasionally put an eye to the glass and peer suspiciously at the audience as though reminding the voyeurs that the performer could see us, too.

Cassils calls the performance Up To and Including Their Limits, a reference to the American performance artist Carolee Schneemann who used her suspended body to draw lines on paper for a 1970s piece entitled Up To and Including Her Limits. Like the pioneering body and performance art of those years, Cassils’s work can certainly test the patience of viewers, albeit not as fiercely as it tests the artist’s endurance. Still, on Thursday, the concept was often more gripping than sitting through the lengthy execution.

I actually found the piece most evocative in its mysterious early stages when it felt as though the unseen Cassils was clawing their way out of the grave. Raw clay, the stuff of creation, seemed to have fashioned a tomb for the artist, suggesting a powerful image of life and death.

The remains of the performance, as well as video footage, will be on display at the Gardiner as of March 5, when the ceramics museum opens an exhibition entitled Raw devoted to contemporary artists who use unfired clay. As well as Cassils, they include Magdolene Dykstra, Azza El Siddique and Linda Swanson.

Raw shows at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto from March 5 to June 7.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies