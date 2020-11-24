Saskatoon gallery to pay monetary settlement, start anti-harassment training after discrimination complaint

Open this photo in gallery Former Executive Director and CEO Gregory Burke walks up stairs to the second level during a media tour the Remai Modern gallery in Saskatoon in 2017. Liam Richards/For The Globe and Mail

More than five years after a former employee made a gender-discrimination complaint to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission about the Remai Modern gallery and its then CEO, the matter has been settled.

The commission announced a mediated settlement on Monday between the Saskatoon gallery and the complainant – who was an employee of the Remai’s predecessor, the Mendel. The complaint related to Gregory Burke who, as chief executive officer and executive director, oversaw the transition from the Mendel to the Remai, which opened in 2017.

The settlement agreement will see the gallery implement anti-harassment training. The Remai will also pay a monetary settlement. But no decision was made on liability and the gallery did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am very pleased that the organization will be engaging in harassment training for its board, managers and employees,” the complainant, who has not been publicly identified, said in a statement e-mailed to The Globe and Mail by her lawyer. “I am also very pleased with the settlement that has been extended to me through this process.”

Burke says he did not take part in the settlement; his name was removed from the complaint late last year. He also points out that the current Remai board does not include anyone from the 2015 board, against whom the complaint was lodged.

The amount of the settlement is not being disclosed.

The complaint about Burke was made in October of 2015 and alleged discrimination on the basis of gender during 2013 and 2014, when he was running the Mendel.

Burke left the museum in early 2019 and was supposed to return to New Zealand, where he is from, to become director of the Auckland Art Gallery. He bowed out of the job after media reports made the human-rights complaint public.

Later that year, Burke sought in an application filed to the Court of Queen’s Bench to have the Human Rights Commission proceedings against him halted, arguing the investigation had taken too long.

In a ruling issued Dec. 31, 2019, a judge agreed.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge Brenda Hildebrandt wrote “no statements containing sexual content nor any overt acts of gender or sex-based discrimination [were] alleged in the complaint.” She also wrote that Burke had “suffered significant prejudice as a result of the unreasonable delay in the SHRC Proceedings. He has languished under the cloud of uncertainty for too long.”

In January, the commission appealed her decision.

Later this year, SHRC chief commissioner David Arnot determined that the complaint had sufficient merit to proceed to a court hearing, but first directed the parties to attend mediation, according to a media release issued by the commission on Monday. Discussions ultimately resulted in a resolution.

This puts an end to all court proceedings regarding this specific complaint.

In the release, Arnot noted that the investigation was an “outlier” for the commission – unusual in terms of its complexity and length.

“Approximately 80% of complaints that come to the Commission are resolved within one year of the complaint being made, with nearly 90% of complaints being resolved within 24 months. The remaining cases, such as this one, take extra time,” said Arnot, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Burke told The Globe in a statement Monday that the professional and personal impact of the lengthy case has been “very significant” for him.

“I did not settle with the complainant and would not have if I had been party to the proceedings,” he wrote from Toronto, where he now lives and where he was director of the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery before landing the job in Saskatoon.

“Any suggestion that I would undertake discrimination on the basis of gender is preposterous,” he added. “I have a strong record for championing human rights and equality in the arts.”

In a statement, Remai board chair Doug Matheson said: “We are pleased that the matter has been resolved. The Board and leadership are committed to an environment that is welcoming to everyone who visits and works at the museum.”

Find out what’s new on Canadian stages from Globe theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck in the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.