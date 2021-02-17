Sobey Art Award drops age limit and raises purse for long-listed artists

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Sobey Art Award drops age limit and raises purse for long-listed artists

Kate Taylor
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sasha Suda, director of the National Gallery of Canada, says the decision to drop the age requirement for the Sobey Art Award was a response to previous requests from artists and a recognition of difficult times.

Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s most lucrative art prize is removing any age limit while raising the purse for those on its long list. The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada announced Wednesday that the Sobey Art Award will now be open to emerging artists of all ages, without requiring candidates to be 40 or younger.

Twenty long-listed candidates will receive $10,000 each, an increase from $2,000. This brings the total purse to $400,000 from $240,000. The first prize will remain $100,000 while the four other finalists on the short list will still receive $25,000.

Established by the Sobey Art Foundation in 2002 and co-administered by the National Gallery, the award recognizes five emerging artists from five regions with its jury then selecting a single winner. The decision to drop the age requirement was a response to previous requests from artists and a recognition of difficult times, National Gallery director Sasha Suda said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a very hard time for artists across the country this year. The continuing pandemic has been a huge challenge, and we want Canadian artists to know we are listening – because the Sobey Art Award represents hope,” she said.

Bernard Doucet, Sobey Art Foundation secretary, added that artists in large urban centres have more exhibition opportunities than those in other regions, saying the aim was “to stand out as the world’s most inclusive critical art award.”

The move is part of a debate in the arts over the wisdom of age restrictions on awards for “emerging” artists; some argue the term denotes a career level rather than a stage of life, and that artists in disadvantaged groups may begin their careers later. For example, last month the Writers’ Trust of Canada dropped the 35-and-under requirement for the RBC Bronwen Wallace Award for Emerging Writers, after the publishing community complained marginalized writers had difficulties establishing careers that young.

The National Gallery plans to unveil the 2021 Sobey exhibition of the five finalists’ work as usual this fall. (For 2020, the full Sobey Award budget was divided among 25 finalists with no further winners nor exhibition.) The gallery has been closed since December but reopens Thursday as Ottawa moves into Ontario’s orange category.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies