The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts employs a contemporary solution to its One World installation

When the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts purchased a 100-year-old mask from West Africa in 2006, it was the first time in almost 50 years it had acquired a work of African art. Occasional visitors may be forgiven if they had little idea that the MMFA, best known for historic and contemporary Western art, had any pretense of being a universal museum. Its small holdings of archeological material and non-Western art were relegated to underground galleries in 1992 after the Desmarais Pavilion opened across from the museum’s original building on Sherbrooke Street. In those years, there was still some discussion about selling off these objects acquired in an era when many a museum was conceived more as a treasure horde than a focused collection.
But long-time MMFA director Nathalie Bondil has a globalist’s vision for the 21st-century museum and is imposing it on the expansive collecting practices of her forebears. She first reinstalled the non-Western collections in 2012, adding in a smattering of contemporary art to open debate about the presentation of the historical material. Now, she takes up the full challenge that international art and artifacts collected in the age of colonialism pose: the Arts of One World installation in the new Stéphan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery wing takes over the entire fourth floor to offer “a geopoetic stroll,” hopping across time, cultures, media and styles as it moves from continent to continent.
The stroll begins where humans did, in Africa, and the approach taken by curators Erell Hubert and Laura Vigo, along with Iris Amizlev consulting on the contemporary art, announces itself forcefully: Two show-stopping examples of Afrocentric contemporary art – Zanele Muholi’s surprising photograph Phila I, Parktown of a black female face surrounded by rubber gloves inflated like balloons and Yinka Shonibare’s surreal figure of Pan with a body covered in colourful fabric – confront a room of rare masks and carved figures from West Africa, dating back, in one instance, as far as the 16th-century.
The gallery is filled with subtler juxtapositions too. A showcase of ivory objects, including a Congolese human figure from the 20th-century and a Gothic miniature dating to the 14th-century, is accompanied by a dramatic video lifted from the Canadian film Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, showing the burning of contraband tusks in Kenya.
Meanwhile, to illustrate the influence of African art on 20th-century “primitivism,” the display compares a 19th-century Nkondi figure from Angola into which nails where driven to signify personal contracts with a spiky modernist figure, Julio Gonzalez’s Cactus Man No. 1. Both were previously shown together in the museum’s 2018 show dedicated to African influences on Pablo Picasso and you might wish the MMFA still had a Picasso on hand with which to make the point. Still, this rich gallery is crowded with plenty of other thoughtful encounters as Bondil and the curators rethink the collection as a statement about multiculturalism.
The Chinese gallery is similarly successful as it drops contemporary work by Chinese and Canadian artists into a small but pleasing collection of chinoiserie. It includes a few ancient Shang dynasty bronze vessels with their distinctive geometric patterns and green patina; slipped into the case beneath them are containers by artist Zhang Hongtu that look nearly identical – until the attentive visitor will notice they are actually McDonald’s hamburger packaging reproduced in a Shang style.
The gallery also makes good use of several encounters between Canadian artists from multicultural backgrounds and the international collection. The projects were funded by a Canada Council grant in 2018 and are now included in Crétier-Mallery reinstallation. Hua Jin’s The New White, for example, features a series of plates inspired by Ming porcelain but on which the traditional blue patterns are fading away. The curators have installed it underneath a video projection of a 15th-century Chinese scroll. Nearby, there are photographs of Made in Quebec, a provocative project about international trade undertaken by Montreal artist Kim Waldrom who went to China to produce art in a factory there.
This is the Arts of One World at its best, where contemporary artistic contributions about colonialism, cultural exchange and craft illuminate the historical works. Still, there is the distinct risk that the contemporary critique simply overwhelms the historical material. In a gallery devoted to Oceania, for example, London artist Theo Eshetu’s video Atlas Fractured, a tapestry of overlapping faces from multiple cultures (which was also included in the Picasso show), dwarfs a display of masks from Papua New Guinea.
Similarly, in the gallery entitled Reorienting Oriental Art, Nezaket Ekici’s video of a three-hour performance in which the Turkish-German artist rotated a hula hoop around her neck stops all other discourse, so powerful are its implications about women’s status in the Islamic world. Here, beautiful Persian ceramics from the Middle Ages seem a mere footnote. In other places, the historical art – and there are many choice examples borrowed from sister institutions or private collections to make the curators’ points – merely provide the background: In a small South Asian installation various Buddhas and Bodhisattvas feel as though they have been included only to give the context for Dominique Blain’s intriguing videos in which she inserts real blinking, seeing eyes into the distant, classical features of Gandhara Buddhas.
Only in the South American gallery does the historical work seem to dominate, partly because the MMFA has a strong collection of pre-Colombian ceramics, assembled by volunteer curator Frederick Cleveland Morgan between 1916 and 1962. They include Peruvian portrait vessels dating to the first millennium AD and even more ancient human figures from Mexico. In this narrow gallery, curators are forced to make their contemporary interventions more discreet, and the works by current artists, such as a rubber car tire decorated with gold images of Mesoamerican warriors by contemporary Mexican artist Betsabee Romero, feel particularly apt.
Here, the multidisciplinary approach seems smart and engaging. In the busy Mediterranean gallery, on the other hand, a panoply of work may leave you wondering about the strength of the connections. How does the contemporary video Passage, created by South African artist Mohau Modisakeng to address slavery and African identity, relate to an impressive Egyptian mummy on loan from L’Université du Québec à Montréal? Meanwhile, North America is represented only by a small collection of contemporary Indigenous Canadian work. Canadian and American art are often featured elsewhere in the museum, but this lack does undercut the globalist ambition.
Certainly, the scholarly neutrality of the old museums was an illusion, insisting on supposedly objective aesthetic standards as it offered lessons about the exoticism of other cultures and the superiority of Western art. Still, the MMFA’s approach is didactic too, even as it adds multiple artistic voices to the curatorial conversation. Its insistence on spelling out cultural links for the viewer may wear thin over time – as might the democratic trend to crowd galleries with objects so that the public can see more of their public collections. Well, let the future take care of itself. Bondil and her curators are quick to remind you that this is not New York’s Metropolitan Museum where deep holdings of antiquities permit dedicated displays. The One World installation is a strong contemporary solution for one museum’s 21st-century dilemma.
