Toronto billboard features heroic portrait of panhandler Jimmy James Evans

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Toronto billboard features heroic portrait of panhandler Jimmy James Evans

Kate Taylor
Kate Taylor
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jimmy James Evans was already a familiar character on the streets of a west-end Toronto neighbourhood when his giant face appeared on two billboards this month.

Toni Hafkenscheid/Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

Jimmy James Evans was already a familiar character on the streets of a west-end Toronto neighbourhood when his giant face appeared on two billboards this month. Many who knew him were confused.

“Why is Jimmy on this bank advertisement?” people wanted to know, noting the word Scotiabank in the left-hand corner of the billboards. The billboards are a collaboration between Evans and photographer Jeff Bierk, erected this month for the Contact Photography Festival sponsored by the bank.

Bierk first met Jimmy hanging out in an alleyway in the Annex about 10 years ago and the two gradually began a professional relationship. Evans, originally from Prince Edward Island, is a window-washer by trade who lives and panhandles in the neighbourhood around Dufferin and Dupont streets. Bierk is an artist and photographer who is concerned with the ethics of photography. When he first met Evans, he was photographing people sleeping on the streets of Toronto, thinking this would bring attention to their plight; he gradually realized he was asking them to symbolize a problem rather than representing them as individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was trying to develop a practice about consent and authorship,” Bierk said. “Most of what I am trying to do … is question photography and disrupt the balance between the photographer and the people they photograph.” Still, he notes that Evans’s image is often immediately read as an idea – about the homeless, which Evans is not – rather than as a human personality.

Still, Bierk’s two massive portraits don’t individualize Evans so much as lionize him. He is side-lit with glowing light illuminating his wild hair and craggy face. In the billboard above Pioneer Gas at Dupont and Emerson, a gold light catches a pensive, sideways look. At Dupont and Perth, he is framed by a dramatic grey sky that contrasts sharply with a halo of hair, this time dyed an other-worldly blue.

Evans’s face evokes a hard life, but you could say Bierk is romanticizing his existence. In the Perth Avenue image, in particular, he looks like a mythic god ready to conquer any villainy. Bierk calls Evans “intensely charismatic” – and the billboards certainly capture that.

Bierk’s approach is particularly topical after the controversy in Vancouver over Steven Shearer’s billboards erected for the Capture Photography Festival in April. Viewers were apparently disgusted by the images of people sleeping in public, including a shirtless man sprawled on the grass and several travellers dozing in vehicles. After a flood of complaints the photos, displayed along the city’s Arbutus Greenway bike and walking path, were taken down within 48 hours.

The point of public projects such as these is to get art out of destination galleries and into the street, where it will be confronted by passersby who may notice it, or not, and who may get it, or not. Bierk’s billboards are one of the most visible and best received projects at Contact this year, but they are being viewed as much as a comment on street people as a pair of portraits. Meanwhile, people in Vancouver, perhaps equating public sleeping with poverty and homelessness – those of us with houses usually sleep in private – seemed to feel threatened by Shearer’s images.

But the crucial point here, at least in contrast to Bierk’s practice, is that the Vancouver artist did not shoot the images himself; he found them online. According to a Capture festival statement: “In featuring images of people sleeping – typically a private and vulnerable act – in a public space, the works also offer a provocative and public commentary on the ways in which banal moments are often shared for public consumption.”

The festival also drew the connection between these disembodied, floating people and traditional religious art – rather in the same way that Evans’ image can be compared to history painting – but some viewers apparently thought the subjects looked dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The issue that Bierk’s work raises about Shearer’s, however, is who are these people and how did they participate in the project? Obviously, Shearer is not the photographer who invaded their privacy in the first place, nor the person who then posted their images online. Still, Bierk points out that a sleeping person doesn’t agree to be photographed: “If they were asleep, there can only be consent after the fact.”

Jimmy, Golden Sky, September 2, 2019 at Dupont and Emerson will be taken down around May 25. Jimmy, Blue Sky, July 27, 2020 is on view at Dupont and Perth to June 4. Contact continues through 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies