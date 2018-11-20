Unstretched canvasses evoke both surrealism and nature in Toronto installation

Open this photo in gallery La Canicula at The Power Plant in Toronto. The Power Plant

The colourful unstretched canvases of Vivian Suter and Elisabeth Wild’s Canadian debut La Canicula evoke a strong feeling of the natural world. Inspired by Suter’s home, the site of a former coffee plantation in Guatemala, the works are hung in a way that allow them to overlap fluidly and effortlessly, reflecting the artists’ naturalistic sensibilities. The collaged works of Suter’s mother Wild, who also lives in on the same plantation, are shown alongside her daughter’s. Often taking pages from glossy magazines, the collages evoke a sense of surrealism while still referencing the natural world. La Canicula is on at the Power Plant until Dec. 30.