Vancouver Art Gallery union workers go on strike over wages

Open this photo in gallery A couple walks into the Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, B.C. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Less than two weeks after announcing millions of dollars of donations for its new building, the Vancouver Art Gallery has been hit with a strike. Unionized workers were notified late Monday that they would be walking off the job at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

An e-mail went out to union members Monday night informing them of the decision to begin the work stoppage Tuesday morning and set up pickets.

“It is our goal to get a fair deal and we hope to be back to work as soon as possible,” read the e-mail. “Wear warm clothes!”

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE Local 15, representing more than 200 VAG workers, has been bargaining with the gallery for more than eight months. Their last collective agreement expired in July, 2017. The union was in a legal strike position as of Monday.

The main issues include wages and scheduling. The union says the gallery’s wage offer does not keep pace with inflation and falls far short of addressing the cost of living challenges experienced by workers at the gallery.

The work stoppage, which includes administrative staff and the workers who install art, comes just over a week before the gallery is set to open its blockbuster winter exhibition French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950.

The gallery has said previously it will remain open in the event of a strike. Tuesdays are notoriously busy, with admission by donation offered after 5 p.m.; lineups around the block are a regular sight.

In January, the VAG announced a $40-million single donation from the Chan family to build a new gallery. That event also included the announcement of millions of dollars of additional private funding for a new building, bringing total funding for the project to $135-million to date.

The day after that, the union received an offer from the gallery that they felt was inadequate. “It was a slap in the face,” CUPE Local 15 president Warren Williams said last week.

Last Friday, management made a final offer to the union, which was rejected by the bargaining committee. The gallery then announced its intention to have workers vote on the offer directly. Union members have been asked by the bargaining committee to vote no.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Art Gallery managers continue to insist on the same regressive concession regarding two-tier working conditions and scheduling models that the union has repeatedly rejected. Further, the employer’s wage proposal fails to keep pace with inflation, falls far short of addressing the cost of living challenges experienced by Art Gallery workers,” read a release from the union sent to media on Monday.

“We are disappointed that the employer has chosen to force a vote on its proposal rather than spending time at the bargaining table working out a fair and negotiated settlement that meets the needs of both parties,” said Williams in a statement.