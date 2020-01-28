Visual artists turn to film and video

On a recent visit to a contemporary art gallery, I found myself in a darkened room, confronted by a huge screen. The video that was playing – 40 minutes in length according to a sign – was just finishing, so I stuck around as it restarted, perched on one of the few camp stools provided. The work seemed to be a narrative, but it was elliptical and without dialogue. Some other women came in to watch, but gave up within minutes. I was intrigued, however, and wanted to persist but my unsupported back was starting to complain. Realizing I wasn’t going to make it through, I also left in frustration: I had given the piece less than 10 minutes and failed to grasp it.
Art museums and public galleries know visitors routinely spend less than a minute, often only a few seconds, in front of a work of art before they move on. Studies of museum fatigue suggest most visitors are flagging after half an hour in the place. And yet, contemporary visual artists are increasingly incorporating narrative films into their multidisciplinary careers and showing the results in art galleries. From the 1960s to the 1980s, artists’ films – first on celluloid; then on video – were often short visual experiments or conceptual works whose ideas could be appreciated in partial viewings; today, as technology makes high-quality digital production increasingly accessible, feature-length fictions and documentaries have been added to the repertoire. Sometimes these works are screened in a museum’s cinemathèque or at a film festival, but often they are shown in those porous places with little seating and many interruptions. How is “durational work,” as curators call it, faring in the art gallery?
To find out, I visited the Art Gallery of Ontario, now hosting a survey show by the German artist Hito Steyerl. She makes experimental documentaries mounted in settings that are part seating and part sculptural installations. The largest piece in the AGO show features two short videos – one is a bitterly ironic tour of Diyarbakir, a Kurdish city destroyed by the Turkish military – to be watched in a metal jungle gym inspired by parkour, a sport with origins in military training exercises.
On the one hand, the Steyerl show fits the audience puzzle that is film-in-the-gallery: It includes more than three hours of video, a length only the unusually dedicated viewer would screen even if they could juggle all the different starting points. On the other hand, it also illustrates the intentional creative differences between screening moving images in cinemas and in galleries.
In The City of Broken Windows, for example, two videos face off in a large gallery, surrounded by an installation of text and glass. One was shot in a London facility where researchers are smashing windows in a (futile) attempt to train software to recognize the sound of breaking glass. The other is about a New Jersey neighbourhood improvement project where volunteers paint pictures of windows on boarded-up houses. In the latter, one painter is explaining that he has a twin brother who is almost homeless, but I didn’t catch the rest because at that moment a window shattered in the first video.
That particular overlap may have been coincidental, but bleeding noise is the point, argues curator Adelina Vlas, who organized the show: “You are in this environment that demands your attention in ways that are maybe not fair, but it’s not unlike wherever you go in the world today, the cacophony of different sources … the stream of information.”
At the Toronto International Film Festival, where artists’ films are shown in reverential silence in closed cinemas during the Wavelengths program, film programmer Andréa Picard argues that an audience entering an art gallery is making a different commitment than one entering a cinema.
“You walk into a cinema, you know you are going to be watching. You are trying to be respectful of the people next to you and you will watch from beginning to end. In a gallery, you have freedom of movement. People come and go.” While cinephiles might find the gallery and its perpetually looping videos oddly permeable, art-lovers can be resistant to arriving for a set start time to watch an artist’s film in a cinema. But when the project works, it can draw an audience in either setting. Picard programmed Eric Baudelaire’s Un film dramatique, a collaborative documentary made with French schoolchildren, at TIFF last year, but discovered it played equally well at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, where people stuck around the art gallery to watch the full two hours.
At the Musée d’art contemporain in Montreal, however, director and chief curator John Zeppetelli argues that displaying moving-image art should be not be confused with screening films.
“We want to create, not a cinema environment, but almost a sculptural environment,” he said, while conceding the museum often receives complaints that there isn’t enough seating to watch durational work.
Points of Light, his current show from the museum’s permanent collection of film and video, includes Angelica Mesiti’s Prepared Piano for Movers (Haussmann). It is a five-minute video from 2012 depicting two workers moving a baby grand piano up the tightly turning staircase of a classic Paris apartment building. The video is shot in an unusual vertical format and installed at the back of a narrow gallery so the viewer watches as if standing inside the apartment building hallway. There’s a physical relationship with the art that couldn’t be achieved in a cinema.
Curators at the Museum of Modern Art in New York have also been working on these issues, pondering seating, sound levels and visitors’ tolerance for duration as they have introduced moving images into galleries of photography, painting and sculpture in a recent renovation. MOMA film curator Rajendra Roy argues film must be central to the museum’s story of modernism.
“I didn’t want to get into a situation where we were creating a million little black boxes. If you are going to do that it might as well be in the cinema,” he said. Instead, his installation inserts screens into galleries as though they were paintings, and offers both some excerpts – once considered a no-no by museums dedicated to showing every art work in its entirety – and some full-length pieces. A few are silent films; in other cases, the visitor can use headphones or the soundtrack plays more or less quietly.
Many visitors are enthralled.
“It used to be a pet peeve of mine to see feature films projected in a gallery space,” Picard said, but MOMA’s use of film changed her mind. She points to an installation where the viewer watches excerpts of the Jacques Tati film Playtime in a gallery devoted to modern architecture as an innovative juxtaposition that places the French comic’s kinetic delivery in the context of the machine age. “I found so much joy in analyzing those images … projected on a museum wall.”
On the other hand, some visitors have complained that their contemplation of Claude Monet’s Water Lilies is being interrupted by the sounds of machinery coming from an adjoining room where displays include Enthusiasm, a Soviet propaganda film by the seminal Russian director Dziga Vertov.
Annoying overlap? Or a gentle reminder that Monet was painting his bucolic scenes in an industrial age? That’s the kind of cross-disciplinary question you get when you put film in an art gallery.
Hito Steyerl: This is the Future is showing at the Art Gallery of Ontario to Feb. 23; Points of Light runs at the Musée d’art contemporain in Montreal to June 14.
