Did Philip Johnson help design this Yorkville penthouse? The thorny issues of renovating heritage architecture

Six decades ago, Philip Johnson had a hand in designing a Toronto apartment that has since been renovated many times over, leaving few traces of the master’s influence. Now its current owner, Toronto financier Gerald Sheff, wants to renovate the 10,000-square-foot apartment with prominent architects Shim-Sutcliffe. The city’s heritage planners have other ideas