Art & Architecture

Obituary

Winnipeg architect David Penner was a ‘North Star’ to his peers

Adele Weder
Special to The Globe and Mail
David Penner, seen here on Sept. 13, 2014, taught at the University of Manitoba School of Architecture.

David Penner rarely worked outside of his Winnipeg home base, but he played an outsize role in that city’s resurging design culture. When the award-winning architect died suddenly of a heart attack on Jan. 7, at the age of 61, the community mourned the loss of not just an exceptional design talent but also a powerful advocate and mentor.

Born, raised and educated in Winnipeg, Mr. Penner remained intensely dedicated to improving the physical landscape through architecture. In a city known for long and bleak winters, Mr. Penner recognized that materials, colour and light could warm up both the streetscape and the interior environment considerably.

One of his most distinctive works is his own family home, completed in 1993 and defined by its pyramid-shaped semi-detached home office. Later projects include Fountain Springs Housing and the recently completed Windsor Library project, both in partnership with h5 Architecture.

The Buhler Centre, which he designed with Peter Sampson and Neil Minuk, enlivens the lacklustre campus of the University of Winnipeg. And on the banks of Lake Winnipeg, he wrapped the facade of the Mere Hotel in multicoloured bands of light, which transform the hotel into an urban beacon as darkness falls.

Mr. Penner taught at the University of Manitoba School of Architecture, mentoring future architectural power players such as Sasa Radulovic, who later co-founded 5468796 Architecture. “He was a North Star,” Mr. Radulovic says. “Everyone measured their work against David’s.”

Mr. Penner’s legacy also rests on his mentorship and tireless volunteer work. He was a founder and the driving force behind Storefront Manitoba, an advocacy and event group that has significantly enlivened and promoted the regional design culture. His installations include the Little Red Library, which was originally created for the city’s annual Warming Huts design competition and later became the Little Red Art Gallery.

David Penner leaves his wife, Marion Penner; his son, Matthew; and his daughter, Zoe.

