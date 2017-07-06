ART
Fifteen RBC Canadian Painting Competition finalists announced
On Thursday, the Royal Bank of Canada announced the 15 finalists for the 19th annual RBC Canadian Painting Competition. Selected by a jury organized by the Canadian Art Foundation, the 15 finalists are vying for the top $25,000 prize. The finalists, five from each part of Canada (west, central and east), will gather in Toronto this fall for the awards ceremony, with the top three paintings eventually becoming part of RBC’s corporate art collection. The following are paintings by three of the finalists: