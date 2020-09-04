 Skip to main content
Art & Architecture

Russell Yuristy and Jennifer Dickson at Ottawa Art Gallery

Elephant 1, 1971, by Russell Yuristy.

1 of 9

Ulysses Leading Henry Bird to Atlantis #5, 1971, by Russell Yuristy.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

2 of 9

Beaver Slide Alone, 1979, by Russell Yuristy.

Handout

3 of 9

Untitled (Dice and Car), 1973, by Russell Yuristy.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

4 of 9

Credo: Twenty (Synagogue of Santa Maria La Blanca, Toledo, Spain), 2003-2011, by Jennifer Dickson.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

5 of 9

Credo: Twenty-one (Santa Maria Da Vitoria, Batalha, Portugal), 1986-2011, by Jennifer Dickson.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

6 of 9

Credo: Nineteen (Mihrimah Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey), 2002-2011, by Jennifer Dickson.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

7 of 9

Credo: Four (Synagogue, Cordoba, Spain), 2003-2011, by Jennifer Dickson.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

8 of 9

Credo: Twelve (Sumela Monastery, Mount Mela, near Trabzon, Turkey), 1998-2011, by Jennifer Dickson.

Justin Wonnacott/Handout

9 of 9

