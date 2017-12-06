Leonardo da Vinci painting sold for $450-million heading to new Louvre museum

A Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ that sold in New York for a record $450-million is heading to a museum in the United Arab Emirates.
The newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi made the announcement Wednesday.
The 500-year-old painting is called Salvator Mundi, Latin for "Savior of the World." It's one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance master known to exist and the only one in private hands. Christie's auction house sold it to an anonymous buyer last month.
The New York Times reports according to documents it reviewed the mystery buyer was a little-known Saudi prince. Christie's says it doesn't comment on the identities of buyers or sellers without their permission.
The highest known sale price for any artwork had been $300-million, for Willem de Kooning's painting Interchange.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨