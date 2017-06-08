Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Luminato CEO Anthony Sargent.
MARTIN KNELMAN

Luminato has received a gift of $600,000 spread over three years for projects involving emerging artists.

Anthony Sargent, the annual arts festival’s CEO, says it’s a sign that key supporters are excited not just about a particular show but about the contribution Luminato as a whole makes to the city.

The donor insists on being anonymous.

“This three-year commitment makes a transformational difference, helping us plan ahead,” Sargent said.

Sargent added he is working on a plan to honour Luminato co-founders Tony Gagliano and the late David Pecaut (who died in 2009).

“I want to recognize the scale of the contribution they made,” he says, “the tragic loss of David, and how Tony has been trying to be two people in one.”

This is likely to be Gagliano’s last year as chair of the Luminato board.

