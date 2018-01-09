McMichael gallery unveils new show, while Nordstrom celebrates Dries Van Noten​

The Art of Canada: Director's Cut Exhibition Opening at McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Kleinburg, Ont.

Ian Dejardin, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection's newly appointed executive director, recently unveiled The Art of Canada: Director's Cut, his first curated show since his appointment. It's made up of 150 works drawn from the gallery's impressive 6,400-piece permanent collection of Canadian art in Kleinburg, Ont. To launch it, a reception was held on Dec. 9 for friends and supporters of the museum. The exhibition is, in a way, a chance to get to know the gallery's new leader, whose fresh and inclusive voice and passion for Canadian works is felt in the four exhibition spaces where the show is on display though November. Included are works by Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven, Emily Carr, Norval Morrisseau and Alex Colville and alongside the less-familiar and the rarely seen artists.

Mickey Palha, Gordon and Charlene Kaiser. Courtesy of the McMichaelCanadian Art Collection

Ian Dejardin and Nancy Coldham. Courtesy of the McMichaelCanadian Art Collection

Nordstrom's preholiday prescreening of fashion's latest must-watch doc: Dries

Dries, the latest from filmmaker Reiner Holzemer, is a big-screen portrait of the notably shy Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten. The film follows the man for a year, tracing his quarter-century career in fashion and the making of a collection from its early conceptual stages in his Antwerp studio to its splashy debut on a Paris runway. Ahead of the doc's international release (it's out now on Netflix), retailer Nordstrom, long-time sellers of the celebrated designer's wares, hosted a preholiday screening on Dec. 7 of this latest must-watch fashion doc for their key clients and fans of the brand. Fashion followers flocked to The Shangri-La Hotel Toronto's plush screening room for the do, where Jennifer Wheeler, Nordstrom's designer retail director (wearing the man of the hour, of course) introduced the film to the 30-or-so mostly Dries-clad in attendance.

Brynn Herthel. George Pimentel

Bernadette Morra, Karen Von Hahn and Mary Symons. George Pimentel

Jennifer Wheeler. George Pimentel

