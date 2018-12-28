 Skip to main content

Arts 2018′s best TV, film, theatre, books, music and podcasts – and the things we’re done with

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

2018′s best TV, film, theatre, books, music and podcasts – and the things we’re done with

The Globe’s Arts writers look back on 2018 to pick the cultural hits, and a few misses, of the year that was

For Subscribers
Comments

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The artists and moments that defined 2018

Peak TV that kept on peaking

Reflections on the silver screen

The best of the stage

A year of great reads

What we listened to

Open this photo in gallery

The artists and moments that defined 2018

Open this photo in gallery

Alana Paterson/The Globe and Mail

The Globe’s 2018 artist of the year

Esi Edugyan was already an acclaimed author prior to the publication this summer of Washington Black. But the novel further established her as one of the best contemporary writers of English-language fiction – not just in Canada, but in the world. The runners-up were artists who made a big impact in a remarkable, and at times controversial, year for Canadian culture.

Our favourite cultural moments of 2018

The past year offered a wide-ranging and excitedly varied 12 months of culture, high, low and everywhere in between. The Globe and Mail’s Arts team reflects on favourite moments off their beats – and in and out of the zeitgeist.

(Return to top)

Peak TV that kept on peaking

Open this photo in gallery

VALERIE MACON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

10 shows that mattered amid the toxic Trumpian politics of entertainment

It has become impossible to extricate content from the political and social conditions that are part of this Trumpian age, writes TV critic John Doyle.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Netflix

Six unheralded TV gems you won’t see on the best-of lists

With more than 500 scripted series airing, excellent productions – particularly small-scale drama or comedies or documentaries – tend to be forgotten or ignored. Here are six that will offer rewarding viewing.

Open this photo in gallery

Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

28 shows to binge watch on Netflix and Amazon over the holidays

TV critic John Doyle picks the best dramas, comedies and other gems of the past year to cozy up with on streaming services.

Open this photo in gallery

CBC

Top 10 most irritating Canadians of 2018 (TV-related)

From politicians to reality stars, these are the people we’d like to see less of on TV in 2019.

(Return to top)

Reflections on the silver screen

Open this photo in gallery

Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden

The Globe and Mail’s top 10 films of 2018

From Cuaron to Cruise to the unlikely resurrection of Orson Welles, this year in cinema was full of works of intense creativity and varied soul-stirring sensibilities, writes film critic Barry Hertz.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

The 10 most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies of 2018

There’s a natural point at which every critic’s “top films” start to blend together. To offset the familiar shouts and murmurs, we present our annual alternative list.

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Douglas/Courtesy of VVS

The worst of the worst: 2018’s biggest film failures

Before we let these past awful 12 months fade from memory, let us pause to remember the mistakes that Hollywood should hope to avoid next year.

Open this photo in gallery

The top film trends of 2018, from duelling Rachels to the best and worst of Netflix’s romcom-aissance

The Globe and Mail’s fourth-annual roundup of the most unexpected fads gleaned from a year spent in the dark.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of GAT

The top 10 Canadian films of 2018

Away from the name-brand filmmakers who dominate the conversation, it was a bold and impressive year for homegrown cinema.

Open this photo in gallery

David Lee/The Associated Press

Annnnnnnd ... scene: The best movie moments from 2018

Of the movies Johanna Schneller loved this year, these are the dozen scenes that still linger

Open this photo in gallery

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp

The best from Kate Taylor’s year in cinema

From foreign films to retro animation, Kate Taylor looks at 10 things she appreciated about film in 2018.

(Return to top)

The best of the stage

Open this photo in gallery

David Hou

The 10 best theatre productions of 2018: Toronto, Stratford and Shaw

The year was unforgettable, from the #MeToo movement and its impact to the fact that a lot of great theatre got produced despite the tumultuous times, writes J. Kelly Nestruck.

(Return to top)

A year of great reads

Open this photo in gallery

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

In the age of Instagram, reading has become a cultural currency

In 2018, social media and books became intertwined like never before – plus 10 other book trends of the year.

Marsha Lederman’s favourite books of 2018

When I started compiling the list of reads that utterly captivated me – the ones I have recommended repeatedly – I noticed an interesting common denominator: They were all written by women.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

What we listened to

Open this photo in gallery

Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press

The 18 best and weirdest music moments of 2018

A subjective list of the year’s best music, important happenings and quirky highlights from arts writer Brad Wheeler.

The 6 best under-the-radar Canadian musicians of 2018

Nothing against the superstars, but there was more to Canadian music in 2018 than the Arkells, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Drake.

Open this photo in gallery

The best podcasts of 2018

The shows that rose to the top of the ranks this year represent a huge step forward for podcasting as a medium.

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers