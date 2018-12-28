2018′s best TV, film, theatre, books, music and podcasts – and the things we’re done with

The artists and moments that defined 2018
The Globe’s 2018 artist of the year
Esi Edugyan was already an acclaimed author prior to the publication this summer of Washington Black. But the novel further established her as one of the best contemporary writers of English-language fiction – not just in Canada, but in the world. The runners-up were artists who made a big impact in a remarkable, and at times controversial, year for Canadian culture.
Our favourite cultural moments of 2018
The past year offered a wide-ranging and excitedly varied 12 months of culture, high, low and everywhere in between. The Globe and Mail’s Arts team reflects on favourite moments off their beats – and in and out of the zeitgeist.
Peak TV that kept on peaking
10 shows that mattered amid the toxic Trumpian politics of entertainment
It has become impossible to extricate content from the political and social conditions that are part of this Trumpian age, writes TV critic John Doyle.
Six unheralded TV gems you won’t see on the best-of lists
With more than 500 scripted series airing, excellent productions – particularly small-scale drama or comedies or documentaries – tend to be forgotten or ignored. Here are six that will offer rewarding viewing.
28 shows to binge watch on Netflix and Amazon over the holidays
TV critic John Doyle picks the best dramas, comedies and other gems of the past year to cozy up with on streaming services.
Top 10 most irritating Canadians of 2018 (TV-related)
From politicians to reality stars, these are the people we’d like to see less of on TV in 2019.
Reflections on the silver screen
The Globe and Mail’s top 10 films of 2018
From Cuaron to Cruise to the unlikely resurrection of Orson Welles, this year in cinema was full of works of intense creativity and varied soul-stirring sensibilities, writes film critic Barry Hertz.
The 10 most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies of 2018
There’s a natural point at which every critic’s “top films” start to blend together. To offset the familiar shouts and murmurs, we present our annual alternative list.
The worst of the worst: 2018’s biggest film failures
Before we let these past awful 12 months fade from memory, let us pause to remember the mistakes that Hollywood should hope to avoid next year.
The top film trends of 2018, from duelling Rachels to the best and worst of Netflix’s romcom-aissance
The Globe and Mail’s fourth-annual roundup of the most unexpected fads gleaned from a year spent in the dark.
The top 10 Canadian films of 2018
Away from the name-brand filmmakers who dominate the conversation, it was a bold and impressive year for homegrown cinema.
Annnnnnnd ... scene: The best movie moments from 2018
Of the movies Johanna Schneller loved this year, these are the dozen scenes that still linger
The best from Kate Taylor’s year in cinema
From foreign films to retro animation, Kate Taylor looks at 10 things she appreciated about film in 2018.
The best of the stage
The 10 best theatre productions of 2018: Toronto, Stratford and Shaw
The year was unforgettable, from the #MeToo movement and its impact to the fact that a lot of great theatre got produced despite the tumultuous times, writes J. Kelly Nestruck.
A year of great reads
In the age of Instagram, reading has become a cultural currency
In 2018, social media and books became intertwined like never before – plus 10 other book trends of the year.
Marsha Lederman’s favourite books of 2018
When I started compiling the list of reads that utterly captivated me – the ones I have recommended repeatedly – I noticed an interesting common denominator: They were all written by women.
What we listened to
The 18 best and weirdest music moments of 2018
A subjective list of the year’s best music, important happenings and quirky highlights from arts writer Brad Wheeler.
The 6 best under-the-radar Canadian musicians of 2018
Nothing against the superstars, but there was more to Canadian music in 2018 than the Arkells, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Drake.
The best podcasts of 2018
The shows that rose to the top of the ranks this year represent a huge step forward for podcasting as a medium.
